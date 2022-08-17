Read full article on original website
Deadpoo
3d ago
I don’t quite buy this. Who does the ranking? How much weight is put into each quality? How much does self esteem factor into it?
Reply
4
Chez Man
1d ago
Heck why not? Lots of young, rich women go out with dirt balls just to tick off their parents. So date up, just don't expect to marry up.
Reply
3
Related
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
KIDS・
Love is telling your partner what an awful day you've had: Study finds moaning to your significant other can bring you both closer
When you get a parking ticket or have an argument with a colleague, it's likely you'll tell your partner about it over dinner. But rather than just being a useful way to vent, moaning to your significant other about a bad day can actually bring you closer, a study has found.
Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car
A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
I Called Off My Wedding And Left My Fiancé. Here's What I Wish I'd Known When I Did It.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a psychologist – here’s the 3 signs your partner is a narcissist
AN EXPERT has revealed the signs your partner is a narcissist. The signs of narcissism are not always easy to spot, especially as the perpetrator does so well at manipulating others. Dr David Hawkins, a clinical psychologist at The Marriage Recovery Center in Seattle, says people on the receiving end...
Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’
A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
studyfinds.org
Do men really die sooner? Study finds married and educated men often outlive women
LONDON — The perception that men typically die before women may just be a myth, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have found that men actually have a good chance of outliving women — especially if they’re married or went to college.
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him
Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing
Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Bill Gates Says Lazy People Make the Best Employees. But Is Your Laziness Actually Masking a Deeper Issue?
You're not lazy. But there's something else wrong.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP
Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
Comments / 11