Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Falling backwards into a victory: Yankee relievers who vultured wins on bad days
The thing about pitching wins and losses is this: Someone with a lot of wins is more likely to be a good pitcher. Someone with a lot of losses is likely to be a bad pitcher. However, the closer you get to .500, the more wonky things can get, because there are aspects of pitching wins/losses that aren’t really in a pitcher’s control.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Second Half Performance - "A Possibility"
FYI - Based on the Yankees "Current Rate of Winning Percentage" (.333) in the 27 games since the All Star game (9W-18L=27) and with 43 games remaining (potential 14W-29L=43) , the Yankees "COULD POSSIBLY" finish the second half of the season with a 23W-47L record/ .333 Winning Percentage. Couple the...
Pinstripe Alley
Why Boone needs to go.
Boone needs to go for no other reason than he is the front man for this organization. Since the organization is unwilling to fire itself then the person who is front and center bears the brunt of responsibility. Boone is not a good manager. Yankee fans know he is not a good manager. His decisions alone cost us a few games during this stretch…think Abreu in Seattle or Holmes in Boston. You can have a plan of action before a game starts but then the game itself dictates what the best thing to do is. You can’t stay on script when the game situation is telling you that this bullpen guy does not have it tonight.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Blue Jays 5: What else is new?
I honestly wish I could be angry about the Yankees right now. I know there are folks on staff and in the fanbase that are angry, but I just can’t get there. I’m exhausted, and this team has beaten so much of my energy for the game out of me that I can’t even be mad. I’m just tired. The Yankees lost, again. Seven of the nine hitters in the order looked completely listless, again. Gerrit Cole cruised through every inning and blew up in one, again. We’re advised to hit a certain word count in these recaps, but I don’t know what else needs to be said. For the first time in 27 years, they’ve dropped six series in a row.
Pinstripe Alley
The Walk-Off Slam Game: Season savior or a mere fluke?
Wednesday night against the Rays, Josh Donaldson put a ball in the right field seats for a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th. The Yankees were down three runs before the ball landed, and in an instant had turned it into a win. It was an unlikely turn of events after the game had already taken a dark turn for New York. There is a shared sentiment among most Yankee fans that this homer was exactly the jolt this slumping team needs, and that could very well end up being true. But how much does that really mean?
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Extra-innings bonanza
Unfortunately, these Rivalry Roundup posts are becoming more and more relevant by the day. Saturday saw the Yankees take another loss to the Blue Jays. The 5-2 defeat saw Toronto take another game off the Yankees’ lead in the AL East, which is now down to just seven games. While that’s still a decent-sized lead, it’s also more than half the size that it once was.
Phillie Phanatic trolls Keith Hernandez during Mets broadcast
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez made a quip about the Philadelphia Phillies’ defense last Tuesday, and the Phillie Phanatic on Friday was apparently still not over Hernandez’s comment. During last Tuesday’s Mets broadcast, Hernandez said that he disliked working Phillies games because the team was not fundamentally-sound...
Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night
The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/21/22
The Yankees have lost three in a row, and if it weren’t Josh Donaldson’s miracle earlier this week, it would be many more. They’ll be desperate to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays today, as another loss would allow their rivals to pull within just six games in the division. That would have been unthinkable when the lead stood at as high as 15.5 games as recently as the morning of July 9th.
Pinstripe Alley
What went wrong for Frankie Montas against the Blue Jays?
Frankie Montas is not off to the best of starts in a Yankees uniform. Before getting to the specific topic of last night's outing, it is essential to reinforce the all-too-known speech of this being only his third game since the trade and that it is hardly a large enough sample to judge a pitcher of his caliber.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees lefty Matt Krook has had ups and downs in Triple-A
With a 3.17 ERA in 76.2 Triple-A innings last year (after a stellar showing in Double-A), the arrow was pointing up for left-handed pitcher Matt Krook, despite his 5.75 BB/K in Scranton. It was his first go-round at the minors’ highest level, and he showed some excellent strikeout ability (10.33 K/9) to offer some optimism that he could be a backend starter in the future.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: 2021 vibes, postseason scheduling, and Gleyber Torres
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. OLDY MOLDY asks: Is the first half dominance explained by strength of schedule? The recent tail dive seemed to start...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. Kevin Gausman
Last night’s series opener against the Blue Jays did not do much to dispel the notion that the Yankees are sinking like a ship in August (now 4-12 in the month). As Sam warned earlier today, the fun of the walk-off grand slam game could be rendered a mere fluke if the team doesn’t do anything to keep that energy up, and for as much as Frankie Montas struggled yesterday, the offense was pretty dismal against José Berríos, who has slumped for most of 2022.
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
Mets Designate Deven Marrero, Outright Nick Plummer
The Mets announced to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, that infielder Deven Marrero has been designated for assignment. That move paves the way for the activation of infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox yesterday. Additionally, outfielder Nick Plummer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
thecomeback.com
Yankees ripped after latest dismal performance
If Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory was going to help the New York Yankees get out of the funk that’s plagued them for most of the second half of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Wednesday’s dramatic victory gave way to a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Pinstripe Alley
“Wait until it stops rolling”: The uncertain creation of the knuckleball
When asked about his experience catching Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro, legendary Milwaukee Brewers catcher Bob Uecker famously joked, “the way to catch a knuckleball is to wait until the ball stops rolling and then to pick it up.” At the time, Uecker was making light of his league-leading 10 passed balls in 1967, an ignoble achievement even without realizing that he only spent 59 games behind the plate. The knuckleball, after all, is a famously difficult pitch to catch, due to its unpredictable, dance-like motion as a result of its lack of spin.
