Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State ParkJohn M. DabbsLimestone, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
Santa Train will continue with drive-thru format as event enters 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing supply chain and staffing issues, CSX announced Friday that this year’s Santa Train will continue to take place with a drive-thru toy distribution format rather than running a physical train. This will mark the third year without Santa Claus riding the rails of Appalachia and tossing out toys along the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Food Truck Friday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A taste of Thailand is being served up by one local food truck. Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls can be seen all over the region but mainly calls its location at 15 17th Street in Bristol, Tennessee home. The namesake of this food truck holds close to Owner Michael Daugherty’s heart. “Malee is […]
Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
wjhl.com
Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years of business
Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years of business. Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years …. Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run Former THP trooper Nicholas Collins pleads not guilty …. Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect. Carter County man charged with attempted murder after …. New to Town: The Crazy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
New to Town: The Crazy Daisies
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
wjhl.com
Checking in with Granite & Quartz Design
Granite & Quartz Design is a new business in Johnson City, and we find out more about Granite & Quartz Design from Madison Bridwell. For more information call 423-212-8856 or go to the Granite & Quartz Design website.
Morristown gets $23M grant to improve S. Cumberland St corridor
The City of Morristown announced that it had been selected as a recipient of the federally funded RAISE Grant, and is one of three cities in Tennessee selected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
‘I thought he was gone’: Owner, rescuer reflect on revived dog
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A car crash led to a fight for a furry friend’s life last week. Now, the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) has one woman’s gratitude after they brought her dog back from the brink. “Of course, you’re always in shock at first,” said Ellen Johnston, who owns Rico, an 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. […]
Kingsport Fire Department revives dog after car crash
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport first responders were thankful to be on the scene of a crash after they arrived just in time to save a dog that was overwhelmed by stress. According to a Facebook post by the Kingsport Fire Department, the crew of Engine 6 were on their way back to their station […]
County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour
Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic. A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry. The association reported the […]
Comments / 0