Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Some Berks universities welcome students for move-in day

SPRING TWP., Pa. — First-year students started moving in to some of Berks County's colleges and universities on Friday. It's an exciting time for students headed to college for the very first time. "[I'm] excited and nervous, kind of," said Jacob Evans, a freshman at Penn State Berks in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sellersville company receives award for focus on safety

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules. Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program. The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA. The induction is the highest honor...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired Eagle editor pens book about HoF pitcher, fellow Shamokin native

From the coal mines of Pennsylvania to a famed career on the baseball diamond, pitcher Stan Coveleski is now featured in former Reading Eagle Editor Harry Deitz's newest book. "He would throw stones at tin cans that he tied to a tree, and that is how he learned control with his throwing," Deitz said of fellow Shamokin native Stan Coveleski.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Missing Slatington man found safe

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
SLATINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: Unauthorized benefit in Bucks County pension adds cost to local taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Recent audits in Bucks County show some minor problems in pension plans, but also steady improvement from years past. In an audit for the Central Bucks Regional Police Pension Plan, the auditor general criticized officials for inconsistent and authorized pension benefits. Pension plans are governed by Act 205 and Act 600 in state law, which sets regulations and guidelines on allowable pension benefits.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading mayor's chief of staff retires; replacement named

READING, Pa. — The Morán administration is undergoing a change in leadership. Mayor Eddie Morán announced Friday that his chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, is retiring from the job he has held since June 2020. Denbowski cited medical reasons for his decision to step away from full-time...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salvation Army hosts backpack giveaway for families in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit group is helping kids gear up for the new school year in Allentown. The Salvation Army Allentown Corps held its 18th annual backpack giveaway and community street fair Thursday. 1500 donated backpacks were filled up with books and other school supplies and given out to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donation to aid Fleetwood's response to farm accidents

FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company has added a new tool to its arsenal. The fire company is one of 58 across the country this year to be awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The donation of...
FLEETWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pearly Baker's closed during Easton's Centre Square construction

EASTON, Pa. - The renovation project on Easton's Centre Square is affecting downtown businesses. Pearly Baker's Alehouse is closing for a few weeks as construction ramps up. The restaurant hopes to open during the first week of September, but one of the owners said it depends on the city's progress with construction.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock...
ENOLA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Daniel Boone fuel theft

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. State Police say a security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. on Friday. About 45 gallons of fuel was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries

HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
HAMBURG, PA

