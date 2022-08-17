ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Go Blue Ridge

Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market

Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
appstate.edu

6,100 students move into App State residence halls

BOONE, N.C. — Familiar sights are abundant during move-in week on the Appalachian State University campus: Moms and dads lugging books and minifridges; siblings cramming comforters through doorways; and new and returning Mountaineers making sure to bring the essentials — snacks. Move-in for most App State students living...
BOONE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Bright Spot: Over the Rainbow to the Land of Oz

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. – This week’s Bright Spot takes us over the rainbow to the Land of Oz high on top of Beech Mountain – one of the highest peaks on the east coast!. This theme park, honors the classic movie – The Wizard of Oz. It was built to draw visitors to the mountain town. Hundreds of thousands visited the park the year it opened in 1970. The Washington Post named it the best theme park in the country. It operated until 1980. Parts of the park were sold and torn down to make room for new homes in the area. While vandals stole pieces of the park left standing as souvenirs – leaving it in a state of disarray. The park was restored in the early 90s. And now annually open it to the public a few weeks a year each September.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap

The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
SWANNANOA, NC
East Tennessean

Three new restaurants open in downtown Johnson City

Over the last few months, a handful of new restaurants have made their way to downtown Johnson City, and with students’ bank accounts at their highest near the beginning of the semester, now is the perfect time to try them out. It is important to support small businesses in the area, especially in the early months, as their success may trigger more businesses to set up shop in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
theappalachianonline.com

An Appal a day: Guide to commuting with Appalcart

With 14 different bus routes around the High Country, AppalCart has been the official provider of public transportation for students and residents of Boone since 1981. The transportation company’s recent update, released Aug. 15, is one students new and old can familiarize themselves with below. Routes on the AppalCart...
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Dianne Little withdraws from Board of Education race

On Monday, August 15, 2022, Alexander County Board of Education candidate Dr. Dianne Little announced her withdrawal from seeking a seat on the school board. Her name will still appear on the November ballot, as state law prohibits nonpartisan election candidates from withdrawing their names at any time after three days before the close of the candidate filing period, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Elections Director.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

