BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. – This week’s Bright Spot takes us over the rainbow to the Land of Oz high on top of Beech Mountain – one of the highest peaks on the east coast!. This theme park, honors the classic movie – The Wizard of Oz. It was built to draw visitors to the mountain town. Hundreds of thousands visited the park the year it opened in 1970. The Washington Post named it the best theme park in the country. It operated until 1980. Parts of the park were sold and torn down to make room for new homes in the area. While vandals stole pieces of the park left standing as souvenirs – leaving it in a state of disarray. The park was restored in the early 90s. And now annually open it to the public a few weeks a year each September.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO