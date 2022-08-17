Roquan Smith is involved in a dispute with the Chicago Bears, and comments from the team’s general manager might not help matters. The Bears played the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night in a preseason game that was broadcast by ESPN. During the third quarter, ESPN announcer Steve Levy shared some interesting comments Bears GM Ryan Poles made to him during an interview ahead of the game. Poles’ comments had to do with Smith.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO