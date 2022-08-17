Read full article on original website
‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Fights a Lion in By-the-Numbers Survival Film
We’ve always liked to watch humanity face off against beasts at the movies, from the early silent monster films like The Golem and The Lost World to our continued interest in monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, decades after their introductions. Hell, Leonardo DiCaprio didn't even get an Oscar until he fought a grizzly bear. There’s something fascinating to us about watching a person clash with a beast and seeing who ends up the victor, as if watching these films is the closest thing we can get to revisiting our brutish origins as a species. It’s this base excitement that director Baltasar Kormákur (Adrift, Everest) embraces with Beast, but with characters this dumb, it’s a surprise humans ever made it this far.
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
The 25 Best Back-to-School Movies, From 'Mean Girls' to 'The Breakfast Club'
Cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air herald the arrival of fall, which also brings with it the end of summer vacations and the anticipated/dreaded return to school for kids of all ages everywhere. In celebration of (or commiseration for) that fact, we've put together the 25 best back-to-school movies to experience during study hall, in between homework assignments, or just whenever you need a hit of nostalgia.
Isabelle Fuhrman and William Brent Bell on How There Was Almost a New Esther in 'Orphan: First Kill'
Orphan: First Kill was perhaps the biggest, and most pleasant surprise in the horror genre this year. The prequel to 2009's Orphan, First Kill offers viewers a chance to see where Esther came from, and how she got to the United States. The original Orphan saw a family adopting a...
You Know It’s a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director
There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
'Stranger Things': What Happened to Eight and Will She Be Back?
The Duffer Brothers sure have set up a bleak scenario for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Set to be the hit sci-fi show’s last hurrah, next season will kick off with the small town of Hawkins taken over by the Upside Down and one of our heroes trapped inside her own mind, if not outright dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seems to be in way over her head and will need more than just a little help from her friends to defeat a villain that is basically her on steroids. As a matter of fact, she could use a hand from some other former captives at the Hawkins Lab. Alas, Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) has made sure that no other telekinetic kid is alive to take him down. Or has he?
‘The English’ Images Spotlight Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in Mythical Western Drama Series
The Amazon Studios and BBC-produced upcoming period drama, The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), will tell the tale of two strangers in middle America coming together to cross the impossible—a terrorizing terrain built on "dreams and blood." Through Prime Video, the award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick's six-episode mythical television series teases the official first look images of the two stars running headfirst into an agonizing situation.
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
'House of the Dragon': When Does the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Show Take Place?
Game of Thrones returns this month but this time, the battle is set long before the events of the HBO series. Starting August 21, HBO returns to Westeros with the first Game of Thrones spin-off show, House of the Dragon. While the first George R.R Martin show was based on...
The 'Supergirl' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Having first premiered in 2015, Supergirl retold the story of Superman’s cousin. The 12-year-old Kara Zor-El was sent to Earth after the fall of Krypton to protect her cousin, but when her pod accidentally gets knocked off course, she gets stuck in a black hole. By the time she gets to earth, her cousin has grown up, and she must learn to grow up within the Danvers family and as a human. Now, as an adult living in National City, Kara has to figure out how to balance her life as a reporter at Catco and hide her identity as Supergirl.
'Spin Me Round': Alison Brie on Her Dynamic With Aubrey Plaza and the Film's Mix of Tones
From director Jeff Baena (The Little Hours, Joshy), the darkly twisted comedy Spin Me Round follows Amber (Alison Brie, who co-wrote the script with Baena), as she decides to go all-in on an all-expenses-paid trip to Florence, Italy for select managers of an American fast-casual restaurant chain to deepen their knowledge of the culinary arts and each other. While she thinks she’s going to be living the dream at a scenic villa surrounded by glamour and romance, Amber finds that the brochure was a less than accurate representation of an adventure that leads to an unexpected love triangle and a sense of danger that could play out in any number of ways.
'Harley Quinn' Is Letting Poison Ivy Figure Out Who She Is — And That's Awesome
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Harley Quinn.Season 3 of Harley Quinn has turned its focus toward the relationship between its titular antiheroine (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It's also had Ivy attempting to pull off one of her biggest plans ever: to terraform the world and free it from mankind's influence. However, the plan has run into multiple setbacks including the disappearance of her talking plant, Frank (JB Smoove). And the biggest obstacles the red-haired plant manipulator faces are her own self-doubt and insecurities. But throughout the series, Ivy learns to overcome those obstacles.
Jamie Foxx Releases 'Day Shift' Music Video Featuring Dave Franco
During the end credits of Netflix's new vampire flick Day Shift, an original song by Jamie Foxx & The BSB Boys titled "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)" is featured. Now, an official music video for the song, featuring Foxx and Dave Franco, who both star in the film, has been released. The video is directed by Taylor Chien and also features J Young MDK and Sam Pounds.
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.Marvel Studios’ latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, has finally premiered on Disney+ and is the penultimate installment in phase four of the MCU. She-Hulk introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and attorney at law who has the unique ability to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. Despite being one of the last projects of phase four it is the most connected to the original three or any other installment yet.
How 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Reveals More About Smart Hulk's Transformation
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.One character that was always guaranteed to show up in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. Not only is Banner close to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) since they're both cousins, but he plays a major role in her transformation into She-Hulk. The first episode shows that transformation, with a car crash leading to Bruce's gamma-irradiated blood seeping into Jennifer's wounds and transforming her into the She-Hulk — but the rest of the episode also reveals more about how Bruce was able to merge his two separate personalities into one whole Hulk.
Amy Ryan Joins Detective Series 'Sugar' Opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Jaws’
If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version' Will Have 11 Minutes of New Footage
Get your webshooters ready, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back into theaters with the re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version this Labor Day weekend with 11 minutes of new footage, Fandango announced. The announcement comes just a couple of months after the re-release was...
'A Friend of The Family' Trailer Shows Jake Lacy as Master Manipulator Robert Berchtold
Peacock has just released a chilling new trailer for Friend of The Family, an upcoming true-crime limited series that takes a dramatic look at one of the most extraordinary instances of fraud, manipulation, and heinous cruelty in American history. The trailer comes ahead of the series premiere on the streamer set for this fall.
