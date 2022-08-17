Read full article on original website
‘Prey’ Opens the Door for a Broader Exploration of Human History
For decades, the Predator franchise has struggled to stay relevant and exciting post-the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger led-movie. While the original has been beloved since it was released, Predator 2 made less money and struggled to find critical success on its own. Even though it has since seen new life as a cult classic, it didn't do much for the franchise as a whole. Predators would take the series in a completely new direction in 2010, which was mainly applauded among fans, while Shane Black's 2018 venture, The Predator, was a critically panned mess that, like Terminator: Dark Fate the following year, crashed and burned upon the initial release. And this isn't even to mention the Alien vs. Predator movies, which are actually a lot more fun than some of the other Predator and Alien installments.
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
You Know It’s a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director
There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.
The 25 Best Back-to-School Movies, From 'Mean Girls' to 'The Breakfast Club'
Cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air herald the arrival of fall, which also brings with it the end of summer vacations and the anticipated/dreaded return to school for kids of all ages everywhere. In celebration of (or commiseration for) that fact, we've put together the 25 best back-to-school movies to experience during study hall, in between homework assignments, or just whenever you need a hit of nostalgia.
Isabelle Fuhrman and William Brent Bell on How There Was Almost a New Esther in 'Orphan: First Kill'
Orphan: First Kill was perhaps the biggest, and most pleasant surprise in the horror genre this year. The prequel to 2009's Orphan, First Kill offers viewers a chance to see where Esther came from, and how she got to the United States. The original Orphan saw a family adopting a...
‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Fights a Lion in By-the-Numbers Survival Film
We’ve always liked to watch humanity face off against beasts at the movies, from the early silent monster films like The Golem and The Lost World to our continued interest in monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, decades after their introductions. Hell, Leonardo DiCaprio didn't even get an Oscar until he fought a grizzly bear. There’s something fascinating to us about watching a person clash with a beast and seeing who ends up the victor, as if watching these films is the closest thing we can get to revisiting our brutish origins as a species. It’s this base excitement that director Baltasar Kormákur (Adrift, Everest) embraces with Beast, but with characters this dumb, it’s a surprise humans ever made it this far.
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Jaws’
If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.
‘The English’ Images Spotlight Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in Mythical Western Drama Series
The Amazon Studios and BBC-produced upcoming period drama, The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), will tell the tale of two strangers in middle America coming together to cross the impossible—a terrorizing terrain built on "dreams and blood." Through Prime Video, the award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick's six-episode mythical television series teases the official first look images of the two stars running headfirst into an agonizing situation.
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Crowned Queen of Paramount+ Original Reality Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 just snagged the crown and has become Paramount+'s most-watched original reality series. On the stiletto heels of Paramount+ ordering an eighth season of All Stars, and VH1 renewing RuPaul's Drag Race for a fifteenth season following Season 14's eleven Primetime Emmy nominations, the world of reality drag is a force to be reckoned with.
'Spin Me Round': Alison Brie on Her Dynamic With Aubrey Plaza and the Film's Mix of Tones
From director Jeff Baena (The Little Hours, Joshy), the darkly twisted comedy Spin Me Round follows Amber (Alison Brie, who co-wrote the script with Baena), as she decides to go all-in on an all-expenses-paid trip to Florence, Italy for select managers of an American fast-casual restaurant chain to deepen their knowledge of the culinary arts and each other. While she thinks she’s going to be living the dream at a scenic villa surrounded by glamour and romance, Amber finds that the brochure was a less than accurate representation of an adventure that leads to an unexpected love triangle and a sense of danger that could play out in any number of ways.
Amy Ryan Joins Detective Series 'Sugar' Opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.
'The Munsters': Lily and Herman Make Their Musical Debut on a 12-Inch Vinyl Single
Are you a Rob Zombie fan looking for the newest addition to your ever expanding vinyl collection? If so, we’ve got some news for you! Look no further, as the master of all things spooky-scary has announced the arrival of a new The Munsters themed single. Hear leading characters Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) as you never have before as they cover the Sonny & Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.” Taking to where else but Instagram, the filmmaker shared the news with his fans today, informing those tuning in that the 12” single was up for grabs via Waxwork Records.
'Rick and Morty' Invites Fans to Global Interactive Experience 'Wormageddon' Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
The Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty has been widely lauded by critics and fans alike, and has built a cult following over its past five seasons. Now, just in time for Season 6 of the wacky science-fiction animated sitcom, fans will be able to join the show's festivities in an all-new interactive TV experience.
'Avatar' Quietly Pulled from Disney+ Ahead of Its Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron’s Avatar has been removed from Disney+ just one month before the movie gets a theatrical re-release. Avatar’s re-released is being pushed by Disney to increase the hype surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel that remained in development for over a decade and is, at last, coming to theaters this December.
‘Starship Troopers’ Illustrates Just How Susceptible Audiences Are to Propaganda
As a satire of fascist propaganda, Starship Troopers is intended to be viewed as a meta film that the highly militaristic United Citizen Federation would make about itself. However, its status as satire was lost to audiences and critics upon release, who viewed it as nothing more than a typical sci-fi action flick, not dissimilar from countless others in the 90s film catalog. As a result, Starship Troopers ought to make the viewer consider a rather alarming question: if audiences were unable to pick out an over-the-top satirical propaganda piece from all the other media they consume, just how susceptible might they be to the real thing?
New 'Samaritan' Clip Teases Sylvester Stallone's Super Strength as Grumpy, Retired Hero
Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.
Nearly 200 Classic 'Sesame Street' Episodes Removed from HBO Max
The content purge is still underway at HBO Max. Following yesterday's bloodbath that saw a wide range of original content and Cartoon Network series drop from the platform including Summer Camp Island, Infinity Train, and Generation, the streamer has now trimmed down its catalog of Sesame Street episodes. Nearly 200 episodes of the long-running children's program have been pulled altogether, likely as part of a further cost-cutting measure through Warner Bros. Discovery to save on residuals. It's intended to prepare for the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, the latter of which will also shed some titles to complete the deal.
