A 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach could turn into a mixed-use waterfront development of offices, a hotel and more than 2,200 homes, if a local developer gets his way. Next Century Power, a firm owned by developer Leo Pustilnikov, has filed plans to redevelop the AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported. Nearby property owned by the company would expand the project to 51 acres.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO