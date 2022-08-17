Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
Drew Fenton, Nick Segal file plans for resi brokerage
The Los Angeles luxury real estate scene continues to go boutique. Drew Fenton, a top-producing agent with Hilton & Hyland, is striking out on his own in a new venture with veteran brokerage executive Nick Segal, The Real Deal has learned. Fenton and Segal formed an entity called Carolwood Partners,...
therealdeal.com
LA tenants sue Equity Residential over background checks
A lawsuit alleges that Equity Residential insisted on investigative consumer reports for all of its prospective tenants — a charge that adds to earlier legal challenges related to leasing practices of Sam Zell’s Chicago-based REIT. The suit, filed in L.A. County Superior Court on Aug. 10, centers on...
therealdeal.com
L.A. firm to renovate 1M sq.ft. Austin office campus
Karlin Real Estate, a Los Angeles-based firm with extensive holdings in the Austin area is planning a massive makeover for a 156-acre office campus in the northwest of the city that was once home to 3M. The vacant complex has 1.1 million square feet of rentable space and is near...
therealdeal.com
3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
A local developer wants to bulldoze a 71-year-old office building in Beverly Grove and build a 20-story, mixed-use apartment building. 3D Investments, based in Beverly Hills, has filed plans to build the 77-unit tower at 6527-6535 Wilshire Boulevard, at the corner of San Vicente Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Irvine Company sells Hotel Irvine for $135M
Orange County’s largest landlord has sold the largest hotel in Irvine for $135 million. The Irvine Company, based in Newport Beach, sold the 541-room Hotel Irvine at 17900 Jamboree Road, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The buyer was Hyatt Hotels, based in Chicago. The deal for the 14-story...
therealdeal.com
Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
A once speedy Southern California housing market has hit a curve, putting the brakes on prices and dropping July sales to a 27-year low. Prices in the shadow of rising mortgage rates edged down for a second straight month as sales dropped to their third-lowest level since the pandemic, the Orange County Register reported, citing new data from CoreLogic and DQNews.
therealdeal.com
Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
Jamison Services is tearing it up in Koreatown. The Los Angeles neighborhood’s most prolific developer has demolished a commercial building near Lafayette Park to build a seven-story apartment building at 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. Plans call for a 188-unit building with 867 square feet for a...
SoCal on Sunday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms in mountains and deserts
Southern California on Sunday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
RELATED PEOPLE
therealdeal.com
Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
A 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach could turn into a mixed-use waterfront development of offices, a hotel and more than 2,200 homes, if a local developer gets his way. Next Century Power, a firm owned by developer Leo Pustilnikov, has filed plans to redevelop the AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported. Nearby property owned by the company would expand the project to 51 acres.
Comments / 0