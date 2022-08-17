ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast

After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
TV SERIES
IGN

D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer

Them's Fightin' Herds launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 18, 2022. Meet Arizona, Oleander, Paprika, Pom, Tianhuo, Velvet, and Shanty, and see these characters in action in the latest trailer for the 2D fighting game. The game is currently available...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

One-Punch Man Season 3 Announced

One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially happening, almost three years after the second season wrapped its run on the small screen. As reported by Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed on Thursday that a third season of the hit show will be going into production. A key visual drawn by character designer Chikashi Kubota was posted alongside the announcement. The artwork features Saitama and Garou, but it doesn't offer any teasers of what will actually evolve in the upcoming season.
COMICS
IGN

All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards

The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer

Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gotham Knights: How Skill Trees Work - IGN First

Gotham Knights has an unexpected philosophy at its heart. While it might be a game about four superheroes trying to fill the void left by a murdered Batman, the developers don’t want you to feel like you’re creating four successors. They want you to find a favorite, and turn them into a single new Dark Knight.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, an upcoming side-scrolling action platformer game from the creators of Blazing Chrome. The action-packed reveal trailer shows off gameplay and more from the upcoming game, coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Amazon Luna in fall 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monstrum 2 - Launch Teaser Trailer

Monstrum 2 leaves early access and into a full release on Steam on September 6, 2022. Get another look at this player-versus-player survival horror game in this terrifying teaser trailer. In Monstrum 2, evade the terrors hiding deep within the Sea Fortress Sparrowlock as a team of prisoners doing everything...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer

The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Farthest Frontier Early Access Video Review

Farthest Frontier Early Access reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Performance issues and weird quirks of the gold economy are enough that it needs a bit more time in the early access oven, but there's a lot to dig into already thanks to the way it realistically gets into the weeds of food production and preservation in a middle ages village.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Easter Eggs and Secrets

This page contains the known easter eggs, references, and secrets that can be found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
COMICS
IGN

Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Rumors and Details

Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5. As a disclaimer, all information here is speculative and subject to change. Agent...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball Adventure Island

The Dragon Ball Adventure Island was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover and is filled with tons of Dragon Ball-inspired mini-games. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite. What Is Dragon Ball Adventure Island and What Does...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN UK Podcast #658: Better Call She-Hulk

It's with a heavy heart that Alex, Emma and Mat wave good by to Saul Goodman (or should we say Jimmy) for the last time, but thankfully there's She-Hulk and some unexpectedly great games to raise the mood. And Mat reacts in the most British way when trying to get the most British of Pikachus.
TV SERIES
IGN

Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sandman: Two Surprise Episodes Released on Netflix

Netflix has just dropped two surprise episodes of The Sandman. The two-part bonus episode will feature one animated episode with guest voices including Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, and David Tennant, as well as a live-action episode. The first episode is called A Dream of A Thousand Cats and it will...
TV SERIES
IGN

Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video

Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO

Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
