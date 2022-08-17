Funding to increase child care targeting areas with significant shortages in Montana

Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, nine, six; FB: seven) (seven, nine, nine; FB: three) (six, eight, eight, one; FB: seven) (two, zero, nine, four; FB: three) Match 5. 07-09-14-19-31 (seven, nine, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $91,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
impact601.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (zero, three, four, six; FB: six)
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (seven, nine, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-one)
Comments / 0