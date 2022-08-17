Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Red Arts Capital acquires Midwest warehousing, transloading provider
Red Arts Capital announced it has acquired warehousing and transloading services provider Partners Warehouse. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Partners Warehouse operates eight facilities with nearly 1 million square feet of space in Illinois. Its warehousing functions include cross docking, pick-and-pack, container unloading and rail car loading and unloading. It serves the building materials, lumber, metals, automotive and consumer goods verticals.
freightwaves.com
Q&A: The path to a circular economy in logistics and manufacturing
Under increasing public scrutiny, companies large and small are experimenting with strategies for building a circular economy, one that focuses on regenerative activities that reuse materials as much as possible to eliminate the waste stream. “Consumer expectations, regulations and market demands are putting pressure on business executives to step up...
freightwaves.com
Returns made easy: Narvar teams with Fillogic for new retail option
Narvar is tapping into the Fillogic network to provide another option for retailers to handle e-commerce returns. Through the partnership, Fillogic will pick up merchandise returned to Narvar drop-off locations for sortation and aggregation. According to the companies, this will speed the process of getting those items back into retailers’ inventory by as much as 70%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Truck Tech: ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ edition
TuSimple told federal officials about the crash of one of its supervised autonomous trucks and temporarily grounded its fleet. But it neglected to inform its partner, Navistar. Meanwhile, the incident led rival Torc Robotics to make some changes to its own self-driving truck processes. Was meaning to say something …
CARS・
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices dip in July except for lower-mileage models
Used truck prices are falling at auctions and dealerships, with one exception — newer equipment with fewer than 400,000 miles on the odometer. After months of stratospheric prices, the air is escaping the balloon. Higher production of new trucks is prompting trade-ins that all but dried up during pandemic-related supply disruptions.
freightwaves.com
Flexport reunites ex-Amazon HR exec with incoming CEO Dave Clark
Flexport, a rapidly growing logistics services provider out front in automating international trade processes in a central platform, said Thursday it has hired a former top executive at Amazon and close colleague of incoming co-CEO Dave Clark as chief human resources officer. Darcie Henry will join the company, effective Oct....
