Chemung County, NY

House involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case sells for $26K

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case has been sold for almost $26,000.

427 Partridge Street on Elmira’s southside was listed in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. By the time the auction closed around 11:45 a.m. on August 17, 2022, a user by the name jjworsoe made the final bid of $25,900 .

Chemung County Torture-Murder Case

The listing on the auction website described the house as a 6-bedroom, 3-bath, 3-kitchen home. No photos of the interior were made available.

The Partridge St. home was one of two that were searched by police in May 2021. Later that summer, more details surfaced that connected the house and police raid to the gruesome torture-murder case involving the kidnapping and disfigurement of Juan Jose Gotay.

The house was boarded up and posted in early October 2021.

Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CORTLAND, NY
Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
FRIENDSHIP, NY
