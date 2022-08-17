ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Bell Vault: Human Cloning / Signals from the Afterlife

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP388_0hKujpZs00

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault , offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with an enlightening episode from 3/7/2001 in which Art was joined by journalist Brian Alexander for a conversation about human cloning. He discussed the societal implications of such a development and the strange claims made by the Raelian UFO cult that they had already cloned a person. Alexander also discussed stem cell research and digitizing the brain.

Next, we travel back to February 8th, 2000 for a riveting edition of the program wherein Art spoke to Joel Rothschild about messages that he received from a friend who had crossed over to the 'other side.' The otherworldly communications came about, he explained, after they had made a pact that whoever passed away first would contact the other from the afterlife. In the first hour, Peter Gersten talked about a lawsuit filed against the Department of Justice regarding a multiple witness UFO sighting.

These vintage programs have commercials and breaks removed and are presented in multiple-platforms-- available on-demand for Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and the Coast app . Many of them feature rare "5th" hours of content from back in the 90s when the show had a longer running time. We do include Art's beloved bumper music, which became such an indelible part of his program.

And for the true Art Bell fan, we offer different listening options to fine-tune your experience, such as guest only, and full show streams. Coast Insiders, we're very happy to bring this new offering to you at no additional charge to your subscription! We welcome your feedback .

Not yet a Coast Insider? Now, is the perfect time to get onboard .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Bell
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterlife#Human Cloning#Bumper Music#Coast Insiders#Raelian#The Department Of Justice#Android
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy