ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

'Northern Lights' might be visible in Colorado due to strong geomagnetic storm

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYM8w_0hKuijUX00
This is a file photo meant to show what the Northern Lights look like on a great night in the right spot under perfect conditions. If – IF – the Northern Lights are visible in Colorado during this geomagnetic storm, don't expect the same vibrance. Photo Credit: mericsso (iStock).

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a 'G3' strength geomagnetic storm may take place on August 18 due to a "recurrent coronal hole high-speed stream" connecting with earth and resulting in an "elevated and disturbed solar wind field." That's some pretty technical talk, but in short, it means that the Aurora Borealis, also known as the 'Northern Lights,' might be visible to some Coloradans or visible within a short drive across the state's northern border – key word there is 'might.'

According to TheAuroraZone.com, a G3 geomagnetic storm can result in a Kp-7 rating on the Planetary K-index, which is basically an index used to measure disturbances in Earth's magnetic field, serving as a good indicator of where the Aurora Borealis might be seen. When a disturbance level of Kp-7 is reached, the Aurora Borealis is seen at lower latitudes – in the US, that latitude line stretches roughly from Denver to Nashville.

Before you get too excited or set-up travel plans, remember that a lot of other factors impact whether or not this stunning natural phenomenon will actually be visible in Colorado or close to it.

First, the geomagnetic storm might not hit as hard as it's expected to hit, which would limit how far south its impacts could be seen. Second, time of day can impact visibility – sunlight blocks out the effect. Same goes for cloud cover.

In other words, it will probably be a bit of a toss up when it comes to whether or not the Aurora Borealis will be seen in Colorado, with visibility subject to change up until the moment it's spotted.

One great place to see updates on the Planetary K-index rating is right on the NOAA website. Their website features a chart that indicates the magnitude of geomagnetic storms. The higher that number gets – specifically if it hits the Kp-7 rating on a clear night – the better the chance of spotting the effects of the storm in Colorado will be.

Moving to a darker, more northern spot will likely increase chances of spotting the phenomenon, with some Coloradans likely to travel north of the border to see the show. Either way, the state of Colorado will be right on the edge of the expected visibility range – so don't be disappointed if the effect is minimally visible or not seen at all.

Late Wednesday night (August 17) into the early morning hours of Thursday (August 18) will likely be when Coloradans have the best chance of spotting the Northern Lights, with the G3 strength-rating taking place on August 18 and clear skies in the forecast tonight across most of northern Colorado. There could also be another chance later on Thursday, but the storm is expected to downgrade to G2 strength by Friday, August 19.

Aside from producing the celestial event, little to no impact is otherwise expected from this geomagnetic storm.

Comments / 2

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#The Northern Lights#Weather#Coloradans#The Planetary K Index
AOL Corp

Northern lights danced across the sky this week. See how they looked from space

The northern lights were visible from more areas of the U.S. than usual this week, forecasts showed. Photos from space captured the beautiful scenes. “Absolutely spectacular aurora today!,” NASA astronaut Bob Hines tweeted on Aug. 17, sharing a collection of photos taken from the International Space Station. The photos...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
UPI News

Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment a that black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog. The Castle Rock resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
NBC News

Human foot found floating in Yellowstone National Park hot spring

A Yellowstone National Park employee found what appears to be a partial human foot in a hot spring this week, park officials said. The foot was still inside a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool, which is near the West Thumb Geyser Basin, Morgan Warthin, a public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park, said in a statement.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Watch issued along I-70 in western Colorado

Monsoon moisture is again flowing into western Colorado for Friday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will fire up Friday afternoon and evening. These storms may be slow moving with heavy pockets of rainfall in short periods of time. A Flash Flood Watch is in place thru 10pm Friday night along I-70 from Vail Pass to Grand Junction.Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected from some of these week ending storms. People who live near the burn area east of Glenwood Springs should prepare for potential flooding issues.The Grizzly Creek Burn Area is right along Interstate 70 and can have the potential to threaten the highway with a closure if rain gets to heavy in that area.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cooler weekend expected with scattered showers and storms

It's always a treat in late August to get a weather pattern that will drop high temperatures a few degrees below normal, especially after a long and hot summer so far. Denver will most likely have a high in the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon which is about 7-10 degrees below the daily normal. It will only be in the 60s in the mountains with extensive cloud cover. The warmest air should be in the northeast corner of the state where we'll see less in the way of clouds.The radar was already busy of as Saturday morning with scattered showers...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy