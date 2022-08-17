ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former YSU standout injured at Colts’ training camp

By Chad Krispinsky
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State standout and current Indianapolis Colts’ tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a torn ACL during practice on Wednesday. He will miss the entire 2022 season.

He was helped off the field and was not able to put any pressure on his right leg.

Following practice, Head Coach Frank Reich said that Ogletree would undergo an MRI, but that it appeared to be a significant injury.

“We’ll wait and see what the doc says,” Reich said. “But it didn’t look good.”

Steelers claim center off waivers from Lions

Ogletree was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and was a bright spot in camp for Indianapolis this summer.

He caught one pass for five yards in the Colts’ 27-24 preseason loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Ogletree previously competed at the Hula Bowl which showcases NFL hopefuls. Ogletree caught two passes in the game, including a touchdown. He was named Most Valuable Player.

Last Fall, Ogletree caught 28 passes for 282 yards for the Penguins.

