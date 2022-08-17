Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railroads said Wednesday they are ready to reach labor agreements with union workers based on the recommendations of President Joe Biden's emergency board, even though they represent "the most substantial wage increases in decades."
A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has resigned — one day before an explosive news report alleging he had a pattern of abusing women. Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, saying his "presence has become a distraction" at the company. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me," he wrote. "I'm not going anywhere."Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with...
CNBC
Starbucks is alleging NLRB officials engaged in misconduct during an election in the Kansas City area. The coffee giant is asking the labor board to suspend all mail-in ballot union elections nationwide. Starbucks is also requesting that all future elections be held in person. Starbucks is asking the federal labor...
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted an agreement between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union, which exempted minority teachers from seniority-based layoffs. "It’s illegal, it violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment," he told Fox News Digital. "You’re using race as a criteria to lay of individuals....
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
Washington Examiner
A three-member emergency board President Joe Biden has tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract stalemate is out with its recommendations. The Aug. 17 Presidential Emergency Board report started the clock ticking on a mandatory 30-day “cooling off period” between railroad management and unions, at the end of which, 12 rail unions are legally allowed to strike. A rail slowdown would be highly disruptive to the country’s struggling supply chains. That could quickly prove to be a migraine-level political headache for Biden less than two months before the midterm elections.
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Where will President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats get the money to finance their large expansion of subsidies for green energy and extension of Obamacare subsidies for the upper middle class?. The simple answer is: “From hardworking taxpayers.”. Taxpayers across the income spectrum should expect they ultimately will pay...
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board, which had asked the court to intervene in May. The labor board said Starbucks violated U.S. labor law by interfering in workers’ right to organize. Lipman’s decision requires Starbucks to offer to reinstate the employees within five days. Starbucks will also be required to post the court order in the Memphis store. Starbucks said Thursday it strongly disagrees with the court order and will appeal. It will also request a stay of the opinion, which would delay the reinstatement of the employees while the appeal is considered.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for you?
thecentersquare.com
(The Center Square) - There has been $6 billion in unemployment fraud in 2020 and 2021 in Pennsylvania from which about $1.1 billion of that money has been recouped by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. The fraud is spread among the traditional unemployment program and the temporary federal aid that came...
Starbucks said the "Memphis Seven," which included five members of the union organizing committee, had been fired for violating security policies.
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
Washington Examiner
The Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” will not decrease inflation, but it will shovel hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate welfare to lucky companies and their lobbyists. This is what Obamanomics was, and it’s what Bidenomics is: Government gets bigger to the benefit of Big Business. The...
Slate
Ever since Uber and Lyft successfully bankrolled Proposition 22 in California, a ballot measure that carved gig workers out of traditional employment and all the rights and protections it conveys, those companies and others have been trying to replicate the victory in other states. They’ve followed a similar model in each place, crafting legislation or ballot measures that would deem rideshare and delivery drivers exempt from employee status but purport to offer them other benefits.
Ten years later, there are 600,000 DACA recipients. They are activists, college students, lawyers, journalists, nurses, teachers.
Essence
Boss Wings Enterprises LLC made employees pay for their uniforms, safety trainings, background checks and cash register shortages, according to the Department Of Labor. The US Labor Department announced Thursday that a company owned by rapper Rick Ross’ family was fined for labor violations at five of its Wingstop locations in Mississippi.
