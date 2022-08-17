ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lebanon-Express

Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of...
SPOKANE, WA
Lebanon-Express

Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt. Walter...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Lebanon-Express

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
WATSONVILLE, CA

