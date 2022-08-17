Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
Lebanon-Express
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of...
Lebanon-Express
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt. Walter...
Lebanon-Express
Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon-Express
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
Comments / 0