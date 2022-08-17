Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?
XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Witnessed Sharp Sell-Off, Further Volatility On Chart?
Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
NEWSBTC
TA- Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $20,800, Can Bulls Hold This Key Zone?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $23,000 against Tether (USDT) after weeks of showing strong bullish signs as investors shift sentiments from bull to bear trap. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below zones leaving investors confused as Bitcoin trades just above the weekly key zone.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
NEWSBTC
Strength In U.S. Dollar May Have Killed Bullish Momentum In Crypto Market?
The crypto market has been losing momentum as the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) start trading in the red. The largest cryptocurrencies by market cap might experience further losses as macro-economic factors keep exercising a negative influence on risk-on assets. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge Makes Noise – Is TAMA A Better Alternative To SOL?
Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price. Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL. Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis. The crypto...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Sends Red Signals, But Should You Worry About The Long Term?
Read our comparison of 50 different crypto casinos. Find out who has most generous bonuses, best UX, knowledgeable customer support and best provably fair games. The crypto market is experiencing a correction with Bitcoin and Ethereum giving back their gains from previous weeks. The general sentiment in the sector was optimistic but could take a blow if main cryptocurrencies lose their current levels.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000
There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Tumbles As Fed Opts For Restrictive Rates
The price trend for Bitcoin seems to be moving with the set rates of the US Federal Reserve. BTC plunged shortly after the Federal Reserve’s July meeting. However, from the minutes released on Wednesday, August 17, policymakers had discussed more interest rate hikes to fight inflation. They deliberated on...
NEWSBTC
Axie Infinity Drops 4.7% In Last 24 Hours As AXS Struggles In The Red Zone
Axie Infinity trading volume seen to have capsized by over 2% in the past few days. AXS value set to jump in price when full version of Axie Infinity game rolls out in 2023. Price down 0.87% or trading at $16.97 as of press time. AXS price has fallen 4.7%...
NEWSBTC
Not-So-Diamond-Hands: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Shed 150k BTC Since LUNA Crash
Data shows the total supply held by the Bitcoin long-term holders has decreased by 150k BTC since the LUNA crash. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Dumped A Noticeable Amount In The Last Few Months. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC LTHs have observed a sustained decrease of...
NEWSBTC
Near-term Profits With These Cryptos; Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), And Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Investing in cryptocurrency can be a confusing and nerve-wracking process. With so many opportunities available, it’s challenging to know which ones are worth your time and money. However, if you’re looking for near-term profit potential, you can’t go wrong with Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), or Pancakeswap (CAKE).
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Slides As Staked Token Reaches New ATH Ahead Of Hyped Merge
Despite changes in the asset’s price, Ethereum is steadily adding to the ETH 2.0 staking contract. According to the development team, this occurs about a month before the Merge is scheduled to occur. Ethereum Staked Token Hit New ATH. According to Dune Analytics data, more over 13.2 million ETH...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Short-Term Upswing In Peril As Bulls’ Aggression Dies Down
Bitcoin price (BTC) is grappling to maintain the level above $23,500. Immense selling pressure this week could invalidate the prevailing bearish price trend. The king of crypto tries to keep the uptrend consistent which has peaked for over two months. Bulls Losing Their Aggression?. Judging by the daily chart, it’s...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Backed By Top Investment Firms, Taking Market Shares Of Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) Rumour Says
Uniglo ($GLO) is the newest project on the Ethereum network that is quickly taking market share from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). $GLO is a well-oiled machine with a strong focus on the community and a commitment to always be at the forefront to establish new trends. According to reliable...
NEWSBTC
Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021
Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bull Rally Fades, Mining Difficulty Surge By 0.63%
As the bear hug gets tighter, the price of Bitcoin may drop below $21,000. Recent price movements saw a high of $25,135 and a low of $23,243. The short-term aim for the declining price trend is a drop to $21,000–$20,000. Bitcoin Bulls Loses Steam. On August 18, Bitcoin, the...
NEWSBTC
How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity
Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer
Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
