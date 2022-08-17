ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?

XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Witnessed Sharp Sell-Off, Further Volatility On Chart?

Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA- Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $20,800, Can Bulls Hold This Key Zone?

Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $23,000 against Tether (USDT) after weeks of showing strong bullish signs as investors shift sentiments from bull to bear trap. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below zones leaving investors confused as Bitcoin trades just above the weekly key zone.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?

Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?

Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Strength In U.S. Dollar May Have Killed Bullish Momentum In Crypto Market?

The crypto market has been losing momentum as the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) start trading in the red. The largest cryptocurrencies by market cap might experience further losses as macro-economic factors keep exercising a negative influence on risk-on assets. At the time of writing,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Tamadoge Makes Noise – Is TAMA A Better Alternative To SOL?

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price. Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL. Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis. The crypto...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Sends Red Signals, But Should You Worry About The Long Term?

Read our comparison of 50 different crypto casinos. Find out who has most generous bonuses, best UX, knowledgeable customer support and best provably fair games. The crypto market is experiencing a correction with Bitcoin and Ethereum giving back their gains from previous weeks. The general sentiment in the sector was optimistic but could take a blow if main cryptocurrencies lose their current levels.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000

There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Tumbles As Fed Opts For Restrictive Rates

The price trend for Bitcoin seems to be moving with the set rates of the US Federal Reserve. BTC plunged shortly after the Federal Reserve’s July meeting. However, from the minutes released on Wednesday, August 17, policymakers had discussed more interest rate hikes to fight inflation. They deliberated on...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Short-Term Upswing In Peril As Bulls’ Aggression Dies Down

Bitcoin price (BTC) is grappling to maintain the level above $23,500. Immense selling pressure this week could invalidate the prevailing bearish price trend. The king of crypto tries to keep the uptrend consistent which has peaked for over two months. Bulls Losing Their Aggression?. Judging by the daily chart, it’s...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021

Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bull Rally Fades, Mining Difficulty Surge By 0.63%

As the bear hug gets tighter, the price of Bitcoin may drop below $21,000. Recent price movements saw a high of $25,135 and a low of $23,243. The short-term aim for the declining price trend is a drop to $21,000–$20,000. Bitcoin Bulls Loses Steam. On August 18, Bitcoin, the...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity

Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer

Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
MARKETS

