Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Once Wanted To Punch Vince McMahon In His “Stupid Face”
Chris Jericho is currently one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, but he’s wrestled his fair share of matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Chris Jericho put the WWE Undisputed Championship on the line against Triple H at WrestleMania 18 and during their feud Vince McMahon wanted Jericho to hit Triple H with a sledgehammer during a rehearsal.
Backstage News On CM Punk Going Off Script On AEW Dynamite
Last week CM Punk made his return to AEW, and this week on Dynamite he kicked off the show when he called out former AEW World Champion Adam Page. When Page didn’t come out Punk took a shot at him and said that was “coward sh**” as opposed to “cowboy sh**.”
CM Punk Reportedly Unhappy In AEW, May Have Almost Decided To Not Show At Up Dynamite
It’s been almost a year since CM Punk made his big return to professional wrestling when he debuted with AEW, and he is currently the AEW World Champion. This week CM Punk kicked off Dynamite and called up Adam Page, then said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t show up. It’s been reported that the Adam Page call out was not planned and AEW officials didn’t know it was going to happen.
Backstage News On MJF’s Return To AEW
It’s been months since fans have seen MJF on TV as he last appeared on AEW programming during the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite when he cut his now infamous promo where he called Tony Khan a “f**king mark.” Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding MJF’s status, but it sounds like fans could be seeing him sooner than later.
Two AEW Stars Frustrated
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite the Gunn Club made their way down to the ring to face the Varsity Blondes and the Gunn Club made short work of their opponents as they squashed them in a short match. After the match Billy Gunn celebrated with his sons,...
Details On Backstage Drama Involving Top AEW Stars
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a fiery promo from CM Punk which saw him call out former AEW World Champion Adam Page. Punk said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t answer the challenge and it was later reported that the call out was not planned and AEW officials didn’t know it was going to happen ahead of time.
Five NXT Stars Released
Today WWE announced that the NXT UK brand will be going on hiatus as the company is set to launch NXT Europe in 2023. It appears that the company will be parting ways with some talent as the transition is made. So far Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Jack Starz,...
Two AEW Stars Reportedly Sign Contract Extensions
Throughout the year AEW has been reshuffling the deck when it comes to the roster by signing new stars and letting contacts expire, but it looks like at least two names will be sticking with the company moving forward. Fightful Select reports that 2point0 have signed contract extensions with All...
Possible Location For WWE SummerSlam Next Year
The annual SummerSlam premium live event aired a few weeks ago and now that it has come and gone all eyes are looking ahead to WWE Clash at the Castle next month, but it sounds like WWE is already making plans for SummerSlam in 2023. SummerSlam took place from Nashville...
Possible Spoiler On Main Event For AEW All Out
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a fiery promo from CM Punk which led to a heated confrontation between the AEW World Champion and the interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. It was later announced that Punk and Moxley will face off in a title unification...
