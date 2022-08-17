It’s been almost a year since CM Punk made his big return to professional wrestling when he debuted with AEW, and he is currently the AEW World Champion. This week CM Punk kicked off Dynamite and called up Adam Page, then said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t show up. It’s been reported that the Adam Page call out was not planned and AEW officials didn’t know it was going to happen.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO