Lee Pace Confirms Marriage to Matthew Foley

Lee Pace is off the market! The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor confirmed his marriage to his longtime boyfriend, Matthew Foley, in a new interview with GQ. "I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked out," Pace -- who was set up with the Thom Browne executive by friends a few years back -- shares. "What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true."
'Abbott Elementary' Is Back 'Doin' a Little East Coast Swing' in Season 2 Teaser, Premieres Sept. 21

Abbott Elementary is back! Well, not just yet. On Wednesday, ABC officially announced its hit new comedy series is returning for season two on Sept. 21, now airing on Wednesday nights. The announcement was dropped with a new promotional teaser for the season featuring our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers strutting their way back into their sacred ground with "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men as their backing track.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
Brooke Shields Shares Tearful Update After Daughter Leaves for College

Brooke Shields shared a tearful video to Instagram on Friday after her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, left to return for her sophomore year at Wake Forest University. "I just had to wave my daughter goodbye again," she told the camera through a few sniffles. "I thought it would be easier the...
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celebrity in Attendance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.
RICEBORO, GA
Casey Affleck Offers Bizarre Reason for Skipping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Casey Affleck tried to explain why he bailed on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, and his reason was quite the yawner. TMZ obtained video of the 47-year-old actor Saturday morning in L.A. on a Starbucks run. Casey, Ben's little brother and only sibling, was on the phone holding a Venti-sized cup of coffee and tall-sized cup of water as he walked out of the joint and headed to his car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Reflects on Decision to Step Back from Acting in Chat with Son

Danica McKellar is getting real with her son Draco McKellar Verta about why she stepped back from acting. "I went to UCLA [after The Wonder Years ended], but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, 'Hey Winnie!' I couldn't get away from it," the actress, 47, told her 11-year-old in a chat for Entertainment Tonight.
SCIENCE
Mama June Gets a Makeover, Discusses Her Sobriety on 'Super Sized Salon' (Exclusive)

Mama June opens up about her road to sobriety while getting a makeover on Friday's episode of Super Sized Salon, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek. "My addictions were cocaine and meth," the reality star tells Jamie Lopez, the owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the first salon to cater to plus-size women. Mama June goes on to say that she now stays away from all drugs and alcohol in an effort to remain completely sober.
LAS VEGAS, NV

