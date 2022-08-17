Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lee Pace Confirms Marriage to Matthew Foley
Lee Pace is off the market! The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor confirmed his marriage to his longtime boyfriend, Matthew Foley, in a new interview with GQ. "I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked out," Pace -- who was set up with the Thom Browne executive by friends a few years back -- shares. "What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true."
ETOnline.com
Debby Ryan Reflects on 11-Year Anniversary of Disney's 'Jessie' (Exclusive)
Debby Ryan is looking back at her time as a Disney Channel star and director fondly. This year marks the 11th anniversary of her show, Jessie, premiering and the actress says the series not only inspired her to branch out in her entertainment career but also gave her confidence onscreen.
ETOnline.com
'Abbott Elementary' Is Back 'Doin' a Little East Coast Swing' in Season 2 Teaser, Premieres Sept. 21
Abbott Elementary is back! Well, not just yet. On Wednesday, ABC officially announced its hit new comedy series is returning for season two on Sept. 21, now airing on Wednesday nights. The announcement was dropped with a new promotional teaser for the season featuring our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers strutting their way back into their sacred ground with "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men as their backing track.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
ETOnline.com
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' and Crime Thriller Podcast 'Echo Park' (Exclusive)
Harry Shum Jr. finally made mom proud. The Crazy Rich Asians star joked to ET's Denny Directo that his latest gig, a recurring role as a medical resident on season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, meant he had achieved his parents' dream of him becoming a doctor. "I made my mom...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
‘The Little Couple’ Star Jen Arnold’s Daughter Zoey ‘Promises’ They’ll ‘Come Back’ for Another Season
The Little Couple star Jen Arnold‘s daughter Zoey joined her for Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 10, and said “I promise” to return on the show for another season, although her mom quickly had to clarify her remarks. While Jen, 48, was trying to share an “update”...
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
ETOnline.com
Patrick Swayze's Wife Lisa Niemi Shares Memories of Him Ahead of 'Dirty Dancing's 35th Anniversary (Exclusive)
Lisa Niemi is reflecting on her late husband's life and career. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Patrick Swayze's widow ahead of the 35th anniversary of one of his most beloved roles -- Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing. "It's really incredible," Niemi says of the continued love for the movie, which...
Alexis Bledel’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Marriage & Split With Vincent Kartheiser
Alexis Bledel, 40, and her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, 43, were married for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2022. Vincent officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on Aug. 10 of that year, and the news emerged just a week later on Aug. 17. Want to know more? Learn all about Alexis’ former flame below.
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding Location Has Sentimental History
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house. The home where...
Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Husband, Stuart Claxton, Changed Her Opinion About Marriage
Anne Burrell's husband Stuart Claxton changed the chef's opinion on marriage after the two met.
ETOnline.com
Brooke Shields Shares Tearful Update After Daughter Leaves for College
Brooke Shields shared a tearful video to Instagram on Friday after her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, left to return for her sophomore year at Wake Forest University. "I just had to wave my daughter goodbye again," she told the camera through a few sniffles. "I thought it would be easier the...
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celebrity in Attendance
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.
ETOnline.com
Mama June Wins $5,000 on Live Court Room TV Show After Suing Former Friend Adam Barta
Mama June Shannon came out victorious after winning a court case against former friend and YouTuber Adam Barta. June appears on Wednesday's episode of A&E's Court Night Live, where she walked away with $5,000 and a new executive producer title. During the episode, June alleged that Barta had used her...
ETOnline.com
Casey Affleck Offers Bizarre Reason for Skipping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding
Casey Affleck tried to explain why he bailed on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, and his reason was quite the yawner. TMZ obtained video of the 47-year-old actor Saturday morning in L.A. on a Starbucks run. Casey, Ben's little brother and only sibling, was on the phone holding a Venti-sized cup of coffee and tall-sized cup of water as he walked out of the joint and headed to his car.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings to Appear in ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 Premiere
Call Me Kat loves to give subtle (and not-so-subtle) nods to star Mayim Bialik‘s past TV projects, but when the Fox sitcom kicks off its third season next month, it’ll be paying tribute to her current gig: host of the syndicated game show, Jeopardy!. After beloved, longtime host...
People
'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Reflects on Decision to Step Back from Acting in Chat with Son
Danica McKellar is getting real with her son Draco McKellar Verta about why she stepped back from acting. "I went to UCLA [after The Wonder Years ended], but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, 'Hey Winnie!' I couldn't get away from it," the actress, 47, told her 11-year-old in a chat for Entertainment Tonight.
What Is Great American Family and Which Hallmark Stars Are Making the Move? Everything to Know
For years, when thinking of holiday movies on TV, Hallmark Channel has been the go-to — mostly because of the team behind it and the celebrities attached. However, Great American Media is giving the network a run for its money. Former CEO of Hallmark Media(Hallmark Channel's parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC, originally Great American […]
ETOnline.com
Mama June Gets a Makeover, Discusses Her Sobriety on 'Super Sized Salon' (Exclusive)
Mama June opens up about her road to sobriety while getting a makeover on Friday's episode of Super Sized Salon, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek. "My addictions were cocaine and meth," the reality star tells Jamie Lopez, the owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the first salon to cater to plus-size women. Mama June goes on to say that she now stays away from all drugs and alcohol in an effort to remain completely sober.
