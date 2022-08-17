Read full article on original website
Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Them's Fightin' Herds launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 18, 2022. Meet Arizona, Oleander, Paprika, Pom, Tianhuo, Velvet, and Shanty, and see these characters in action in the latest trailer for the 2D fighting game. The game is currently available...
Monstrum 2 - Launch Teaser Trailer
Monstrum 2 leaves early access and into a full release on Steam on September 6, 2022. Get another look at this player-versus-player survival horror game in this terrifying teaser trailer. In Monstrum 2, evade the terrors hiding deep within the Sea Fortress Sparrowlock as a team of prisoners doing everything...
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, an upcoming side-scrolling action platformer game from the creators of Blazing Chrome. The action-packed reveal trailer shows off gameplay and more from the upcoming game, coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Amazon Luna in fall 2022.
Farthest Frontier Early Access Video Review
Farthest Frontier Early Access reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Performance issues and weird quirks of the gold economy are enough that it needs a bit more time in the early access oven, but there's a lot to dig into already thanks to the way it realistically gets into the weeds of food production and preservation in a middle ages village.
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
Easter Eggs and Secrets
This page contains the known easter eggs, references, and secrets that can be found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
PC - Review
My medieval settlement in Farthest Frontier is suffering from drought and crop blight, everyone has smallpox, and we're being raided by bandits. It's… it's glorious. And I don't mean that purely in a masochistic way. I love a lot of difficult games, but what really sets this medieval colony builder apart is how its challenges all feel historical and authentic. And for a medieval history nerd like me, that really sells the experience – even when parts of it clearly necessitate the early access label.
Gotham Knights: How Skill Trees Work - IGN First
Gotham Knights has an unexpected philosophy at its heart. While it might be a game about four superheroes trying to fill the void left by a murdered Batman, the developers don’t want you to feel like you’re creating four successors. They want you to find a favorite, and turn them into a single new Dark Knight.
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
This page contains a complete list of every Whip that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Whips built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO
Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
EXCLUSIVE: Indus Battle Royale Developers Open Up About the Lore and Gameplay Progression, Comparisons with Other Games, and Their Plan Moving Forward
We already know that SuperGaming is working on first fully made-in-India battle Royale title, Indus. From gunplay mechanics to some rough gameplay, we have already seen what the game has to offer. While there is still a long way to go for the game as we mentioned in our preview for the Community Playtest hosted by SuperGaming, there is a lot about that game that we still don't know, which is a good thing.
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video
Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
Dragon Ball Adventure Island
The Dragon Ball Adventure Island was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover and is filled with tons of Dragon Ball-inspired mini-games. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite. What Is Dragon Ball Adventure Island and What Does...
Rotten Staff
"Ceremonial staff depicting the Erdtree in its historic radiance. It festers with scarlet rot. Wielded by the avatars who protect the Minor Erdtrees." The Rotten Staff Default Weapon Skill is Erdtree Slam: Jump high up into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. This is the most powerful of all the Ground Slam skills.
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
What to Expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live and How to Watch
Gamescom 2022 is fast approaching and there are 6 full days of announcements to look forward to. To kick everything off, day one of Gamescom will feature Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, but in-person this time! Opening Night Live, or, Gamescom: ONL comes after Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest that happened in June, which covered its own exciting announcements like TLOU remake for PS5. Summer Game Fest might have covered game trailers and gameplay in June, but Tuesday's Opening Night Live showcase will also feature more “game announcements, world premieres, and more on a huge stage!”
Royal Greatsword
"Greatsword decorated in royal Carian Style. Favored weapon of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In defiance of the fate he was born to, Blaidd swore to serve no master but Ranni. As proof. the sword was imbued with a cold magic at the moment oath was sworn." The Royal Greatsword Default Weapon...
