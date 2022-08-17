Texas school district pulls dozens of ‘challenged’ books from libraries – including ‘Gender Queer’ and the Bible

Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Local Alabama GOP group apologizes after posting KKK imagery on its Facebook page
A local GOP group in Alabama has deleted its Facebook page after claiming it accidentally posted racist imagery on Tuesday. The post sparked outrage from local constituents, as well as state leaders. The Lawrence Country Republican Party shared the image — which depicted the Republican National Committee elephant logo and...
nypressnews.com
Minnesota father told kids to play in basement before killing wife and himself
A Minnesota man sent his five young kids downstairs to play — then shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to reports. Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30 had been married for a decade; friends and neighbors say the shocking crime came out of nowhere.
nypressnews.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was a formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
nypressnews.com
United Farm Workers members march again to the Capitol, where their clout is growing
CERES, Calif. — By late morning it was already hot, but not nearly as scorching as it would be in just a few hours. Lourdes Cardenas, 59, had already walked nearly eight dusty, sun-blasted miles from Turlock, with about that many more to go to the day’s destination in downtown Modesto.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan slams GOP pick to replace him as mentally unstable
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is ratcheting up his feud with Dan Cox, slamming the GOP nominee to replace him in Annapolis as not all there in the head. “He’s not, in my opinion, mentally stable,” Mr. Hogan, who is term-limited, said this week on WGMD radio. “He wanted to hang my friend, Mike Pence, and took three busloads of people to the Capitol.”
nypressnews.com
Beach at Indiana Dunes will close to swimming due to lifeguard shortage
CHICAGO (CBS) – The beach at the Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming starting Saturday until further notice due to a lack of available lifeguards. State park guests can still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist-deep in Lake Michigan, but will not be allowed to swim or go deeper into the lake, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
nypressnews.com
Grey water can help Southlanders convert laundry, other recycled water to help plants amid drought
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Many cities across Southern California currently have programs in place to help residents convert their laundry and other grey water to help plants and trees. In a time of drought, where every drop of water makes a difference in California, the water that goes down the drain is getting a second look.
nypressnews.com
Hail Drops on Eastern Nebraska
Strong storms dropped hailstones on eastern Nebraska on Thursday, August 18, with some measuring up to baseball sized, the National Weather Service said. This video posted to Twitter by Q Connealy shows hail falling in Nebraska, about eight miles north of Tekamah, on Thursday, they said. The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Tekamah, threatening quarter-sized hail and up to 60 mph winds. A “hazardous weather outlook” forecast continued to warn of severe storms in the area on Friday. Credit: Q Connealy via Storyful.
Comments / 0