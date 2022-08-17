Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warnings in Oregon, Washington as fire danger mounts

Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON
Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
klcc.org
High temperatures cover the Willamette Valley, thunderstorms possible
A heat advisory is in place for the Willamette Valley, with temperatures expected to climb near triple digits in some areas. The advisory will last until late Thursday night. It stretches from Washington State down past Oakridge, reaching Corvallis in the west. Lisa Kriederman is a meteorologist at the National...
kptv.com
Geomagnetic storm could cause northern lights to be visible in northern Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From coast to coast through Friday, a solar storm slamming Earth is anticipated to put on a spectacular show of the northern lights. A Geomagnetic Storm Warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It anticipates that North America will see the greatest effects on Thursday, but warns that any day through the end of the workweek might be affected.
KTVZ
Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
opb.org
Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season
Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
kptv.com
Oregon fire update: Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - With a red flag warning in place for southwest Oregon, firefighters may face wind gusts and lightning Wednesday, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 10. “Every firefighter needs to be prepared for changing conditions like rolling debris on steep slopes and possible spot fires,” said...
beachconnection.net
This Week on Oregon Coast: More on Black History, Humpbacks, Feeding Frenzy, New Rides, Buying Tuna
(Oregon Coast) – There is a lot going on along the Oregon coast, and the region seems to be picking up steam as summer draws to its close. At the top of the list: we may get to start seeing humpback whales soon. (Photo of Garibaldi copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
KTVL
'He will never be forgotten' Southern Oregon wildland firefighter remembered
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering the Southern Oregon wildland firefighter for his kindness after he died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County. On Thursday, 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died after being hit by a tree while working as a contracted...
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
KTVL
Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health
SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
centraloregondaily.com
207 unhoused people died in Oregon this year; 1st-ever count of its kind
The geographic region that encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Grant, Harney Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties reported 17 deaths. There were 69 deaths among those ages 55-64, the largest number of that demographic. The highest number of deaths came in January — 48. The fewest — 25— came in February....
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
KTVL
From fluff to feathers: Oregon Zoo's condor chicks learn to fly
A dozen condor chicks are learning to fly at Oregon Zoo’s offsite wildlife center. According to Oregon zookeepers, the fluffy down on the condor chicks turns to sturdy feathers, and this process is known as fledging. Some of the young birds have started to take short flights, but some...
U.S. Treasury: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal funding for small businesses
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Friday that the State of Oregon will receive up to $83.5 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
oregontoday.net
Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council, Aug. 18
The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) will meet 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Aug. 18 via Zoom. The meeting includes updates about the Scenic and Regional Trail Program, a membership update, and a discussion of plans to issue the 2022 Doug Newman Memorial Award. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda and link for the meeting is posted on the ORTAC website. ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its partners in the development and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon. The council is made up of seven members representing Oregon’s U.S. Congressional Districts, and at least two members representing counties bordering the coast. Members are appointed by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information about ORTAC, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Pages/BWT-ortac.aspx For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov.
