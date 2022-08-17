Read full article on original website
New law says marijuana odor no longer probable cause to search
A lot of new state laws go into effect Monday, August 1, and one of them will forbid police from using the smell of marijuana as probable cause to search a home.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin: Medical marijuana users shouldn’t have 2A rights; are ‘dangerous criminals’
The Biden administration argued this week that medical marijuana users should not be allowed to possess firearms because they are engaged in “criminal activity” that makes them “dangerous,” according to a Florida lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) gun ban for users of medical marijuana.
Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned. Citizens of the Oglala […] The post Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
US News and World Report
Court Opens Door to Voiding N. Carolina Voter ID Amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
