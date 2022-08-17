Recent data indicates that the Texas economy continues to generate jobs at a torrid pace. In June, the state added 82,000 positions, pushing the year-over-year gain to 778,700. The 6.2% growth rate is second only to Nevada, which Texas dwarfs in size by a factor of more than nine. In May, Texas had about 974,000 jobs open, and fewer than 508,000 unemployed people. The pace of expansion may moderate given challenges such as inflation, higher interest rates and greater uncertainty on many fronts. Nonetheless shortages are most assuredly going to persist.

