Child Tax Credit in 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Parents? Find Out Now

While it's not likely another child tax credit bill will be passed into law any time soon (it wasn't included in the Inflation Reduction Act), several states have plans of their own. Roughly 16 states are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
Health Insurance
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
