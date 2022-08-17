Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
wdrb.com
UK cheerleaders use their unique skills to help clean school in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Kentucky cheerleading team donated a full set of uniforms to Letcher County High School when they saw the devastating flooding that hit the region. The team in eastern Kentucky lost nearly everything, and the Wildcats and their head coach, Ryan Martin...
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
bereadylexington.com
Are You Ready to Help Lexington Be Ready?
If you’re ready to help your community be better prepared for emergencies and disasters, Lexington Emergency Management wants you for a spot in our upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class #34. Training begins on Wednesday, September 9. After graduation, nine weeks later, you’ll join a select cadre of trained emergency responders. So far, more than 400 people have graduated from the CERT classes.
spectrumnews1.com
Morehead's historic downtown district added to National Register
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The historic downtown district of a Kentucky college town has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Morehead's downtown district received a historic designation. The downtown historic district has 53 commercial, government and residential structures. Three notable structures are all over 100 years...
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lexington receives $2 million grant to combat overdoses
The city of Lexington was awarded a second $2 million federal grant to support its battle against opioids, other illegal drugs, and overdoses.
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
WTVQ
Woodland Christian Church brings back art market
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
foxlexington.com
Berea Independent Schools push back start date
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Students in Berea will have to wait a few more days for their first day of school. Berea Independent Schools were scheduled to start classes Thursday but due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district the first day of school has been pushed back to Monday, Aug. 22.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police warn of ‘pay to drop’ warrants, charges scam
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has been made aware of a recent scam in which callers are impersonating Lexington police officers. According to the police, callers pretending to be Lexington police officers are requesting payment to drop charges, fines, and/or arrest warrants. Lexington police have...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Vibe around Kentucky football terrific — except for Chris Rodriguez situation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The vibe around Mark Stoops and his University of Kentucky football team has been terrific. Vibrant. Energizing. Inspiring. Dynamic. You get the picture. Not only are the Wildcats ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for only the fifth time in program history, they’re a consensus Top 25 team, cracking the Top 25 in nearly every ranking.
WKYT 27
Paris takes down Frankfort 56-30 in season opener
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris beat Frankfort 56-30 in Friday’s season opener. Ethan Atchley was making his coaching debut for the Panthers. Frankfort (0-1) visits Lynn Camp next week. Paris (1-0) hosts Bath County.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Frankfort (NY) Fire Department’s Aerial Out of Service After Catching Fire in the Station
Frankfort (NY) Fire Department’s 27-year-old aerial is now out of service after it caught fire in the station last week, according to a report published by the Daily Sentinel. Fortunately, the fire was small and the damage was confined to just the apparatus itself as it was caught by...
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
