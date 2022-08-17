Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
sarasotamagazine.com
Take a Peek Inside the Priciest Listing on Siesta Key Right Now
Home inventory may be on the rise, but so are pricey luxury listings like this one. Seaward Development’s momentum wasn’t slowed by a recent pivot from building a 10-story, mixed-use condo project that would have required the demolition of historic Mira Mar Plaza. In fact, the local development firm just listed a new-construction Siesta Key home—its most expensive right now—for $16.99 million. Seaward bought the one-acre land the home sits on last year for $3.4 million.
Longboat Observer
Mid-Key commercial property plans await final approval
Brista Homes is still awaiting permits for a new 14,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial property on Longboat Key. Mark Ursini, the founder and president of Brista Homes, has submitted permits and blueprints for approval to the Florida Department of Transportation and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. “The plans are being finalized;...
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
Longboat Observer
Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain
Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida
Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
tampabayisawesome.com
13300 Indian Rocks Road , #1602
Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!
sarasotamagazine.com
A New 'Car Condo' Business Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch
Sometimes four-car garages just don’t cut it. Especially for families like John Graybeal's. He wasn’t sure how many cars his wife owned, but she quickly piped up when he asked her which was her most prized: a 1928 Ford A that "runs like a Swiss watch." The car-racing...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Longboat Observer
Signs placed restricting boater access on Beer Can Island
Boaters looking to beach on Greer Island, known locally as Beer Can Island, are now restricted to half the area after signs and buoys restricting access were placed along the shoreline of the popular northern Longboat Key destination. The signs follow an emergency dredge that was completed about two weeks...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 18
Gordon Silver captured a ruddy turnstone and two willet sandpipers feeding along Sarasota Bay near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
sarasotamagazine.com
Small Handmade 'Chick Huts' Help Our Beach Birds Stay Cool
If you’ve strolled down Lido Beach recently, you may have seen some new architecture—not just hulking waterfront mansions, but small wooden “chick huts,” or shade structures, for shore birds. Turns out that the birds that nest on our shorelines, like black skimmers and least terns, need...
13 people charged with retail theft in Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota Thursday.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg man sentenced to ten years in prison for investment scheme
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Thomas Coelho (53, St. Petersburg) to 10 years in federal prison for wire fraud. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $1.8 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud scheme. Coelho had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now classifying the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone number 4. They are doing this so they can issue watches and warnings. Although the recon aircraft couldn’t find a closed low pressure at this time the NHC does expect it to develop over the next 24 hours and become a tropical depression or named storm on Saturday as it moves to the NNW toward Mexico and S. Texas.
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
