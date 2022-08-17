CBS has confirmed it has retained the media rights to men’s UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, in a six-year, $1.5 billion deal. Paramount Global (the parent company of CBS and Paramount+) initially secured the rights starting in 2019-20 and with that deal set to expire in 2024, the extension will now take the company’s contract through the 2029-30 season. The new contract’s average of $250 million per year is more than double the current deal, which is worth $100 million per year. In addition to the Champions League, the deal also includes the rights to the Europa League, and Conference League. “UEFA has...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO