Premier League

NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Projected starting lineups

Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a huge clash in world football but this one is even bigger as both are yet to win in the Premier League. The two heavyweights have struggled early on with United losing both of their games and Erik ten Hag already under serious pressure after the shocking nature of their 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Amy Kay: Lincoln City captain says historic LNER Stadium match is 'bitter-sweet'

From a top-flight blockbuster to a fourth-tier season opener - there is little wonder Lincoln City captain Amy Kay sees Doncaster Rovers Belles' visit to the LNER Stadium on Sunday as "bitter-sweet". When the ground, overlooked by Lincoln Cathedral, hosted Kay's former hometown side Lincoln Ladies - a now extinct...
WORLD
The Guardian

Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues

Marieanne Spacey-Cale is discussing ceilings and, more specifically, the thrill of smashing through them. In the space of four years the former England forward has managed Southampton to successive promotions and will be justifiably proud as she takes her seat in the home dug-out for Saturday’s opening Championship game at St Mary’s where Charlton are the visitors.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Tottenham in talks with Atalanta for Malinovskyi, could include Reguilon

The latest reports out of the Italian football press this morning suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Atalanta’s 29-year old Ukrainian international midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, but that nothing has been decided. But interestingly, the latest also suggests that there’s a chance Sergio Reguilon might be included in some...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS keeps Champions League rights with six-year deal worth $1.5 billion

CBS has confirmed it has retained the media rights to men’s UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, in a six-year, $1.5 billion deal. Paramount Global (the parent company of CBS and Paramount+) initially secured the rights starting in 2019-20 and with that deal set to expire in 2024, the extension will now take the company’s contract through the 2029-30 season. The new contract’s average of $250 million per year is more than double the current deal, which is worth $100 million per year. In addition to the Champions League, the deal also includes the rights to the Europa League, and Conference League. “UEFA has...
UEFA

