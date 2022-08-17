Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Projected starting lineups
Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a huge clash in world football but this one is even bigger as both are yet to win in the Premier League. The two heavyweights have struggled early on with United losing both of their games and Erik ten Hag already under serious pressure after the shocking nature of their 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out.
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana and his ‘mindset’ to be left out of Leicester City squad this weekend — reports
Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana so far. In usual circumstances we might have moved our attention towards other targets, but these are not usual circumstances and Todd Boehly is certainly not a usual owner. As a result of our relentless approach, it seems...
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
BBC
Amy Kay: Lincoln City captain says historic LNER Stadium match is 'bitter-sweet'
From a top-flight blockbuster to a fourth-tier season opener - there is little wonder Lincoln City captain Amy Kay sees Doncaster Rovers Belles' visit to the LNER Stadium on Sunday as "bitter-sweet". When the ground, overlooked by Lincoln Cathedral, hosted Kay's former hometown side Lincoln Ladies - a now extinct...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues
Marieanne Spacey-Cale is discussing ceilings and, more specifically, the thrill of smashing through them. In the space of four years the former England forward has managed Southampton to successive promotions and will be justifiably proud as she takes her seat in the home dug-out for Saturday’s opening Championship game at St Mary’s where Charlton are the visitors.
SB Nation
Tottenham in talks with Atalanta for Malinovskyi, could include Reguilon
The latest reports out of the Italian football press this morning suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Atalanta’s 29-year old Ukrainian international midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, but that nothing has been decided. But interestingly, the latest also suggests that there’s a chance Sergio Reguilon might be included in some...
SB Nation
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit
Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.
CBS keeps Champions League rights with six-year deal worth $1.5 billion
CBS has confirmed it has retained the media rights to men’s UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, in a six-year, $1.5 billion deal. Paramount Global (the parent company of CBS and Paramount+) initially secured the rights starting in 2019-20 and with that deal set to expire in 2024, the extension will now take the company’s contract through the 2029-30 season. The new contract’s average of $250 million per year is more than double the current deal, which is worth $100 million per year. In addition to the Champions League, the deal also includes the rights to the Europa League, and Conference League. “UEFA has...
UEFA・
Comments / 0