Citrus County Chronicle
Health Notes
On Sept. 9, the Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, located at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, will host a Blood Drive. The bloodmobile will be on site from 9 a.m. and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood until 5 p.m. To schedule an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg
Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual ‘Royal Run’ set for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Inverness
Get your favorite sneakers ready for this year’s sixth annual Royal Legacy Foundation’s Royal Run 5K/One-Mile Walk and Kids Fun Run Saturday, Sept. 17, at Citrus High School in Inverness. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. “Last year we had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Religion Notes
The St. Benedict Catholic Church will be holding their annual Art, Craft & Car Show on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 422 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River. Applications are now available for artists and crafters to share their talents with the community. This is a popular and well attended show.
Citrus County Chronicle
Grandfather will provide wisdom, guidance to county
There’s an old saying that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps pursuing a career of public service, and now I’m happy to support him, Winn Webb, in the upcoming election. Getting to learn from my grandfather has been about much...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will fight to protect Nature Coast
As a fourth-generation Citrus Countian, I care deeply about the direction of the county that I love. One of the most exciting things for me is to be able to go to the polls and vote for a county commission candidate who I know has our best interests at heart. That candidate for me is Rebecca Bays. She has an impeccable reputation as a businesswoman, a heart for public service, and broad experience, having served us previously as our county commissioner.
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will be asset to county
Citrus County needs a candidate who understands the importance of balancing growth and conservation. Our county cannot continue to call itself the Nature Coast if we don’t elect leaders who understand the needs of our waterways. As a resident of Old Homosassa and someone passionate about preserving our community...
Citrus County Chronicle
Charity basketball tournament to benefit Alexander Park upgrades
Hernando’s Alexander Park and its basketball court have been symbols of togetherness for its nearby neighborhoods. They are beacons of unity Devonte White wants shining as bright as possible to attract more than just the county park’s surrounding residents. “A lot of people don’t know about the park...
Citrus County Chronicle
YMCA Youth Triathlon coming in October
The sixth annual YMCA of the Suncoast Youth Triathlon is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 23, and signups are already open for those interested. The early bird sign-up price of $30 will increase after midnight on Aug. 31. Children ages five to 15 can participate in a swim, bike, run...
Citrus County Chronicle
Time to examine different taxing methods in the county
Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Community response made Relief Share trip successful
Volunteers with Relief Share, a Citrus County-based charity, traveled to Poland in mid-June bringing 1,500 pounds of medical supplies donated by area hospitals. These supplies were transported to Ukraine, where they were delivered to hospitals, clinics, and even to medics on the front lines of the war-torn country. This remarkable...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 16 and 17
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 16. Lonell Aaron Abercrombie, 41, Tampa, arrested Aug. 16 for two felony counts of retail petit theft (value $100 or less), resist officer without violence, tampering with evidence, and possession of burglary tools. Bond $9,000. John Thomas Sarver, 30, Inverness, arrested Aug....
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local musicians have opportunity to perform at Inverness Country Jam
There might be some amateur bands at October’s first Inverness Country Jam that the audience will recognize during the three-day event. The promoter of the city’s country jam, Steve Pritchard, will host a Battle of the Bands Sunday, Sept. 25, with the top three selected groups, or individual musicians, invited to perform with professional headliners October 28-30 during the Inverness Country Jam. Winners will also get VIP passes to the three-day event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Proud to vote for ‘Aunt Bec’
I am writing to support Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. As a younger voter, Rebecca supports the things I care about. She is committed to protecting the Nature Coast and working to help bring opportunities to young families in Citrus County. Every time I talk to her, she...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will fight for best interests of citizens
I am so glad to see Rebecca Bays running for office again. She has put Citrus County’s best interests in all that she does. From being a successful businesswoman to county commissioner, a supporter of many community projects, and a dear friend for nearly 20 years. I’m a Citrus...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County readies to join statewide drug overdose initiative
Citrus County public health officials are underway in getting ready to participate in Florida’s new statewide initiative to slow Florida’s opioid deaths, designating a county ER for overdoses and establishing a plan to start helping addicts earlier to recovery. Citrus County was named earlier this month by Florida’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Faherty puts children’s best interest first
It is my pleasure to endorse for School Board District 5, our family friend, community servant and School Resource Officer Deputy Joe Faherty. However, my children refer to him as "Uncle Joe.”. I met Joe many years ago, and the thing I love about him most, is that you can...
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington invested in community
I learned several elections ago the importance of due diligence when deciding the best candidate for county commissioner. I made the mistake of supporting a friend early in a campaign only to discover that a more qualified candidate would enter the race. When Stacey Worthington entered this year’s election I...
