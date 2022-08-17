As a fourth-generation Citrus Countian, I care deeply about the direction of the county that I love. One of the most exciting things for me is to be able to go to the polls and vote for a county commission candidate who I know has our best interests at heart. That candidate for me is Rebecca Bays. She has an impeccable reputation as a businesswoman, a heart for public service, and broad experience, having served us previously as our county commissioner.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO