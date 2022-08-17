Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Lewisville ISD appealing F grade in TEA financial integrity rating, citing clerical errors
Lewisville ISD recently received a rating of F in the Texas Education Agency’s annual preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for school districts across the state. LISD is appealing the grade, saying it would have earned an A if not for a series of clerical errors. “Lewisville ISD...
K12@Dallas
Central staff go back to the classroom
Evelyn Lopez and Patricia Barroso were well into planning out their year as early learning specialists when the call came for Teaching and Learning staff to support students in a more direct way—as teachers of record in schools across the district. “My first reaction was surprise,” said Evelyn Lopez,...
KWTX
North Texas ISD responds to criticism after pulling and reviewing books community says are inappropriate
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In Keller ISD, the decision to remove dozens of books including the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s Diary from library shelves has been met with support and criticism nationwide. The district’s superintendent has written a letter to address what’s being said and...
bookriot.com
The Bible Is Now Gone, Along with Dozens of Other Books, in Keller ISD
Keller Independent School District staff were surprised to learn this week that they had a new charge as they prepared for a new school year. Staff received an email on Tuesday morning informing them that every book on the attached spreadsheet needed to be removed by the end of the day for review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
libertywingspan.com
Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
Doug McDonald returning to Plano as economic development director
Plano announced Aug. 19 that Doug McDonald is returning to the city as its new director of economic development. (Courtesy city of Plano) After several years away, Doug McDonald is returning to Plano to serve as the its director of economic development, the city announced Aug. 19. McDonald had previously...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD monitoring security protocols as school year begins
Some of the Dallas ISD Police Department's nearly 200 officers help welcome students back on the first day at one of the district's 228 campuses. (Courtesy Dallas ISD) Dallas ISD and Richardson ISD are prioritizing school safety across the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in response to concerns following mass shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have increased security measures at Lamar High School after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Arlington police told WFAA on Friday it was investigating the situation and were working to determine who posted the threat. “We take all threats...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
M&D Real Estate Housing Market Update: DFW housing market stalls
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 19, 2022) — Danny Perez, founder and managing director of M&D Real Estate in Rockwall, shared the following housing market update:. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewisville City Council holds public hearing for potential senior living community
Lewisville City Council held a public hearing for consideration of a new senior living community during its Aug. 15 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Lewisville City Council held a public hearing for consideration of a new senior living community during its Aug. 15 meeting. The subject property, located at...
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
fox4news.com
Denton selects its new police chief
DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
Denton County commissioners call $650M bond election for November
Denton County commissioners called a $650 million bond election for this November during their Aug. 16 meeting. (Courtesy Denton County) Denton County commissioners unanimously voted, during their Aug. 16 meeting, to call a $650 million bond election for the Nov. 8 ballot. County commissioners have not called for a road...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0