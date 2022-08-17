ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Central staff go back to the classroom

Evelyn Lopez and Patricia Barroso were well into planning out their year as early learning specialists when the call came for Teaching and Learning staff to support students in a more direct way—as teachers of record in schools across the district. “My first reaction was surprise,” said Evelyn Lopez,...
DALLAS, TX
bookriot.com

The Bible Is Now Gone, Along with Dozens of Other Books, in Keller ISD

Keller Independent School District staff were surprised to learn this week that they had a new charge as they prepared for a new school year. Staff received an email on Tuesday morning informing them that every book on the attached spreadsheet needed to be removed by the end of the day for review.
KELLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville, TX
Government
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
Lewisville, TX
Education
libertywingspan.com

Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD monitoring security protocols as school year begins

Some of the Dallas ISD Police Department's nearly 200 officers help welcome students back on the first day at one of the district's 228 campuses. (Courtesy Dallas ISD) Dallas ISD and Richardson ISD are prioritizing school safety across the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in response to concerns following mass shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Retirement#Isd
fox4news.com

Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects

ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

Denton selects its new police chief

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy