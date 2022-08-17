According to City Year Dallas Executive Director Heather Holland,. “While serving as a principal in Dallas ISD, I knew that despite the hard work and dedication of teachers and principals across Dallas, schools are often unable to fully provide for the needs of their students. That’s why after a decade as an educator, I joined City Year Dallas where I lead our efforts to bridge the gap between what students and families need and what schools can provide.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO