The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: your preorder guide

Samsung's newest device lineup is scheduled to hit store shelves on August 26th, and we have everything you need to know to get the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals before the official release date.

The Z Fold 4 was announced last week during the Galaxy Unpacked event, causing the tech world to erupt in excitement over the news. Take one look at the specs and you'll see why: the Z Fold 4 takes all of the best parts of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and levels them up, incorporating new cameras (lifted from the excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 ), a lighter construction, and a folding glass screen that's 40% tougher than its predecessor.

Anticipating all of the excitement swirling around this new foldable, tons of retailers and wireless carriers alike are offering some excellent preorder deals that shouldn't be missed, especially since the phone typically retails for around $1,799.99. Massive price cuts, free accessories, and bundle deals are all up for grabs, you just need to know where to look.

Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung: Use this exclusive deal link to earn an additional $200 in Samsung credit.

Use this exclusive deal link to earn an additional $200 in Samsung credit. AT&T: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus a free memory upgrade.

Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus a free memory upgrade. Verizon: Send in an old device and you could get up to $800, plus a free memory upgrade and discounts on accessories.

Send in an old device and you could get up to $800, plus a free memory upgrade and discounts on accessories. Amazon: The big A is currently selling the Z Fold 4 for its standard retail price.

The big A is currently selling the Z Fold 4 for its standard retail price. Best Buy: Up to $900 of trade-in credit is up for grabs, and they'll even throw in a free case.

Up to $900 of trade-in credit is up for grabs, and they'll even throw in a free case. T-Mobile: Trade-in credit, storage upgrades, and discounts galore! Subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan will see particularly impressive deals.

Trade-in credit, storage upgrades, and discounts galore! Subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan will see particularly impressive deals. Google Fi: Get $500 off the Z Fold 4 when you transfer your number to Google Fi.

The main thing to understand about preordering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that retailers and wireless carriers alike really want your old Samsung phones. Trade-in deals are the common thread uniting all of the preorder offers below, so expect to be treated like royalty if you're able to send in a new-ish phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or S21. If you don't have an old device to trade in, fear not. There are still plenty of free memory upgrades and accessories to check out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus free memory upgrade, and more

Samsung really isn't messing around with its preorder deal. Not only are they offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send in an old device (potentially dropping the price of the phone down to $799.99), it will also hook you up with a complimentary memory upgrade and a free standing cover with a case for your S Pen.

We were also lucky enough to get an exclusive deal for our readers: follow the link above and you'll get an additional $200 of instant credit to spend on accessories in the Samsung store! View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $799.99 with trade-in at AT&T

The Samsung preorder promotion might be impressive, but AT&T is no slouch, either. The wireless carrier is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send them any old Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition. It will also throw in a free protective case and memory upgrade, which means you'll get the 512GB device for the price of the 256GB version. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $800 of trade-in credit, plus discounted accessories and more

Verizon has also entered the ring with a comprehensive deal that's worth looking into. Order the Z Fold 4 before its August 26 release date and you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 of trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade, and 50% off select phone cases in the Verizon store. They'll also give you a $200 Verizon gift card if you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get $500 off when you transfer your number

Looking for a new wireless carrier? Join Google Fi and transfer your existing number within 30 days and you'll qualify for a full $500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's as simple as that. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $900 of trade-in credit plus a free case

Best Buy is also offering up to $900 in promo credits if you send them an eligible device. They'll also throw in a free case that's specially designed to hold the S Pen (that's a $89.99 value). View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus a free memory upgrade and case

Although they were a little late to the party, the T-Mobile preorder deals have landed and they're throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

T-Mobile subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan can get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in or new line, while standard users can receive half that amount. They're also giving away free phone cases and memory upgrades with the purchase. View Deal

Even with a preorder deal, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still quite the investment. We suggest protecting your new device with one of the best Z Fold 4 cases .

If you want the foldable phone experience without breaking the bank, you can also check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder guide for a list of retailers and prices.

