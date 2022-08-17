Logitech's Chorus provides open-ear sound for $100 on Oculus Quest 2

What you need to know

The Logitech Chorus is a new speaker accessory for the Oculus Quest 2 that features an open-back design and hovering speakers to better hear the world around while in VR.

The lightweight speakers are powered with the headset's USB-C port, and contains USB-C passthrough to be used with other accessories or while charging the headset.

The Chorus is currently in pre-order for $100, but will be available at Amazon and other major retailers soon.

Logitech announced a new accessory for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset that could give a better sound with more comfort than the stock speakers for VR gaming sessions.

The Chorus is a speaker accessory that has an open-back design with both speakers hovering over each ear, similar to the Valve Index, which makes it easier to be aware of the real world around you while in VR. The speakers slide over each side of the Oculus Quest 2 and can swivel for the appropriate positions.

It connects to the headset's USB-C port for power, and also provides USB-C passthrough to connect other accessories or the power cable to use it while charging. The Chorus is very lightweight at almost 7 oz. (182 grams), and should be comfortable considering they do not plug directly in the ears.

Logitech says the Chorus can bring "immersive, ultra-realistic audio" with "premium BMR drivers" to hear everything in VR while still connected to your immediate surroundings.

“Chorus enhances the fit and comfort of Meta Quest 2, while allowing those who love long play sessions to stay immersed in their favorite games and experiences through the audio integration in a comfortable design built for the VR gamer,” said Vadim Kogan, Logitech head of AR/VR.

The Logitech Chorus will cost $100 and be available soon from the Logitech website and major retailers.

Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2 offers increased power, resolution, and flexibility over the original virtual headset. It is a complete, all-in-one headset that does not need to be tethered to a PC or smartphone in order to work.

