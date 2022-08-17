Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
hypebeast.com
'The Sandman' Receives Two-Part Bonus Episode on Netflix
Netflix has just released a two-part bonus episode of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman, featuring one animated short story and one live-action installment. The animated section, titled “A Dream of a Thousand Cats,” follows an independent arc from the Sandman comic book of the same moniker. The voice cast includes Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Michael Sheen, Nonso Anozie, Diane Morgan, Tom Wu and Neil Gaiman himself.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Road House’: Patrick Swayze Broke His Ribs While Filming the Big Fight Scene for 5 Days Straight
For Patrick Swayze, 'Road House' became a major win. But he paid a price for it, breaking two of his ribs during the film’s big fight scene.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Everything new streaming on Prime Video in September 2022
September is by far the biggest month of 2022 for Prime Video. At long last, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon’s streaming service this month. As we learned earlier this week, the first two episodes of Rings of Power will be available on September 1st starting at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT. But if you prefer fantasy football to epic fantasy, Prime Video will also host Thursday Night Football on September 15.
hypebeast.com
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why She Wasn't Cast in Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill'
Michelle Yeoh has revealed the reason why she wasn’t part of Quentin Tarantino‘s Kill Bill, despite the fact that her role in Police Story 3 was the one that “motivated Uma Thurman during the filming” of the famed movie. In her recent Town & Country cover...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series
Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
hypebeast.com
Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"
Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
hypebeast.com
'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Avengers: Infinity War' as Sixth-Highest Grossing Film Domestically
Top Gun: Maverick has officially overtaken Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-highest grossing movie in the history of the domestic box office. According to reports, the Tom Cruise-led sequel has earned a total of $679 million USD in North America so far, surpassing the Marvel Studios film’s $678 million USD record. Maverick’s next target on the list is Black Panther‘s $700 million USD to become No. 5; Variety adds that the feat is not impossible for the sequel film as it has no major competition until the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, however Disney may possibly re-release the 2018 movie in anticipation for part two.
hypebeast.com
The Game and Big Sean Work for a Moving Company In New "Stupid" Music Video
A week removed from The Game releasing his latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind — which was made alongside record producer Hit-Boy — and it has already been met with thunderous applause. Even Shaq took to social media to say that all 31 songs on the record are certified bangers. Promotion on Game’s behalf is still rolling right along as he has just released his latest music video for “Stupid” which features Big Sean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
'Marvel's Avengers' Adds Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes as Next Playable Character
Following the recruitment of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor in Square Enix‘s Marvel’s Avengers, the developer has now announced that Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, will soon join as the game’s next playable character. Bucky Barnes will be the game’s 12th playable character, joining the original crew of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Black Widow and Thor as well as subsequent additions Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Mighty Thor.
hypebeast.com
Streaming Overtakes Cable as Most-Watched Platform for the First Time in History
Streaming has made history as it overtook cable as the most-watched platform for the first time ever. According to reports, July 2022 marked streaming’s fifth consecutive high in its share of TV usage, making up 34.8%. THR notes that the jump from June’s 33.7% was pushed by the release of the Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2, which earned 18 billion minutes of viewing time in July, along with shows like The Umbrella Academy and The Boys. Netflix led all the streaming services by making up 8% of TV use, followed by YouTube with 7.3%, Hulu with 3.6%, Amazon Prime Video with 3%, Disney+ with 1.8% and HBO Max with 1%.
hypebeast.com
'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' Announces October Release Date
After revealing a first look at the game back in March, IllFonic has finally announced a release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The asymmetrical multiplayer title is now scheduled to arrive in October and allows fans of the longstanding franchise to link up with up to four other friends in a 4v1 ghost-hunting showdown.
hypebeast.com
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
hypebeast.com
Silk Sonic's Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' Goes Platinum
An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s super duo Silk Sonic, has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry of Association of America (RIAA). The record has sold over a million units in the United States since its release in November...
Comments / 0