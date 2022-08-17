Streaming has made history as it overtook cable as the most-watched platform for the first time ever. According to reports, July 2022 marked streaming’s fifth consecutive high in its share of TV usage, making up 34.8%. THR notes that the jump from June’s 33.7% was pushed by the release of the Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2, which earned 18 billion minutes of viewing time in July, along with shows like The Umbrella Academy and The Boys. Netflix led all the streaming services by making up 8% of TV use, followed by YouTube with 7.3%, Hulu with 3.6%, Amazon Prime Video with 3%, Disney+ with 1.8% and HBO Max with 1%.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO