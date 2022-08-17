House of the Dragon is HBO's latest TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s popular 2018 fantasy novel Fire & Blood. It also serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, and a history of the fall of House Targaryen and their scaled cohorts. Explore more of Daenerys’ bloodline, their highs, and their ultimate lows when the show premieres worldwide this week. If you’ve been itching for more from the world of Game of Thrones since its 2019 conclusion, then read on for our guide on how to watch House of the Dragon online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO