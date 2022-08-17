ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

laptopmag.com

Is Samsung customer service good? 2022 rating

Samsung rhymes with cow dung, but did you know the company’s tech support stinks like it, too?. At the conclusion of last year’s Tech Support Showdown, Samsung landed in fifth place among 11 other brands. It’s important to note that our 2020 tech-support investigation took place before coronavirus-related lockdowns knocked the corporate world off its feet. This year’s Tech Support Showdown is our first post-pandemic examination of Samsung’s customer service — and it is tragic.
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

Pixel 6a vs. iPhone 13 mini: Which small phone should you buy?

The Pixel 6a isn’t a small phone by most standards. But at one-ounce lighter and 0.25-inch shorter than the pricier Pixel 6, it’s far more ergonomic for one-handed use. Not to forget the absence of a bulky, protruding camera bump, meaning your fingers don’t have to work as much to hold the Pixel 6a. So how does it compare to the smallest option from the iOS camp: the iPhone 13 mini?
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Laptop Tech Support Showdown! Our 2022 ratings

Laptop Mag goes undercover and puts laptop manufacturer’s tech support to the test. Here are our customer service rankings. When you're shopping for a new laptop, you need to consider many characteristics of the device, like the performance, battery life, display and design. However, the quality of tech support you'll receive from the manufacturer should also be a factor.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How to use the offline mode on Steam Deck

While the Steam Deck is a dream device for playing a lot of graphically intense titles on-the-go, the requirement to connect to the internet for many games limits its portability somewhat. This is further compounded by Steam’s requirement to validate your library online every time (the DRM overlords are always watching).
VIDEO GAMES
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Android Games#Smart Phone#Ios#The Galaxy S22 Ultra
laptopmag.com

Best crypto hardware wallets 2022

Are you looking for the best crypto hardware wallet (also known as a cold wallet)? You've come to the right place! We've reviewed the world's most popular hardware wallets from Ledger to Trezor's portfolio, so we know which ones reign supreme. To add another layer of trust, I actively use...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

How to clear Google Chrome Autofill data

Google Chrome’s autofill function is a helpful feature that has been around for as long as the browser itself. Most of the time it works perfectly, but there are other moments where it can be frustrating — such as randomly filling out boxes on sites you’ve never visited or saving incorrect details like past addresses and wrong passwords. To change this, you’ll need to clear your browser’s autofill data.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

How to watch House of the Dragon online: Where to stream, release dates, and trailer

House of the Dragon is HBO's latest TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s popular 2018 fantasy novel Fire & Blood. It also serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, and a history of the fall of House Targaryen and their scaled cohorts. Explore more of Daenerys’ bloodline, their highs, and their ultimate lows when the show premieres worldwide this week. If you’ve been itching for more from the world of Game of Thrones since its 2019 conclusion, then read on for our guide on how to watch House of the Dragon online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
TV SERIES
laptopmag.com

Five Below back to school savings — cheap laptop accessories from $3

Inflation is on the rise this back to school season and students, parents and teachers are feeling the pinch. Thankfully, discount stores like Five Below offer incredibly low prices on back to school tech. Pricing starts at $3 for laptop and tablet accessories (opens in new tab) like a stylus, wireless mouse, headphones or USB hub.
