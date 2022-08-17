Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Other- 7 (There have been two ties) This week, we’re pivoting back to our city by city breakdown of the all-time greatest Buckeyes. Clark Kellogg was our winner from Cleveland. Jimmy Jackson was our Toledo winner. This week we’re headed south and talking about Cincinnati. The Queen City...
MLive.com
NCAA Football parlay: Take Michigan and Cincinnati to win 10+ games this season at FanDuel
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football season is quickly approaching, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the National Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. Our...
WCPO
Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
Cincinnati, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Indian Hill football team will have a game with Northwest High School - Cincinnati on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. The Oak Hills football team will have a game with Turpin High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Fox 19
Deteriorating stadium forces NKY high-school football team to relocate
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - High-school football is underway, but one team won’t get to play on their historic home field due to the condition of the stands. Newport High School’s turf field was updated in 2015 after flooding. Despite that, the turf won’t get any play in 2022 because the stadium seats are dilapidated.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
WLWT 5
Former Eagles guitarist to perform at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced on Friday that former Eagles guitarist, singer, songwriter and publisher Don Felder will be performing at the casino in October. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide and own the distinction of recording...
WLWT 5
New sports bar, restaurant opening at The Banks
CINCINNATI — A new sports bar and restaurant is opening at The Banks next month. The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar opens Sept. 8 on East Freedom Way. The restaurant sits in between the Reds and Bengals stadiums and overlooks the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The space...
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Cincinnati officers who said ‘N-word,’ city head to mediation instead of second trial in racial discrimination lawsuit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A jury recently could not decide whether the city of Cincinnati and the now-former police chief intentionally discriminated against two officers based on their race when the officers said the same racial slur on duty but received very different discipline. Saying the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,”...
WBKO
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
moversmakers.org
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
Fox 19
Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
moversmakers.org
Labor event leaves Coney Island
The annual Labor Day picnic at Coney Island – a decades long labor celebration in the Tri-State – is moving to Great American Ballpark. “We are excited to begin this new Labor Day tradition with all our sisters, brothers, and friends of labor,” said Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Brian Griffin. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Labor Day than spending it together watching the Great American pastime.”
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0