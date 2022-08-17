The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO