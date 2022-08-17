ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Dogs These Days

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
PETS
WSYX ABC6

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)

West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway. Couples searching for a beautiful landscape with endless outdoor activities will certainly find what they need in...
TRAVEL
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Maryland Dove Heads Home

After three years of construction and a festive summer send-off, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is officially bidding a fond farewell to a now-complete Maryland Dove. “I could not be prouder of the work that CBMM has achieved on the project,” said Kristen Greenaway, President & CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. “We were absolutely honored to be awarded the build contract, and it has been an organization-wide effort, and an absolute delight, to fulfill it.”
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
MARYLAND STATE

