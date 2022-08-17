ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Daily Mail

LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour

Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World Reacts#Saudi
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
SOCCER
The Spun

How PGA Tour Could Repay Tiger Woods For Turning Down LIV Golf

Tiger Woods is leading a player-driven effort to help the PGA Tour amid its battle with LIV Golf. The significant development is happening after Woods reportedly turned down an offer from LIV Golf close to a billion. There's a theory out there that the PGA Tour will look to reward...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Carlos Ortiz claims reporter was banned by PGA Tour for working at LIV Golf

LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jon Rahm Not Happy With Fan At BMW Championship

Jon Rahm is not happy with a fan at the BMW Championship this Saturday morning. Rahm, 27, started engaging with a fan during the tournament. It's unclear what sparked a reaction, but it ended with Rahm telling the fan to "walk away." Take a look. "Would love to know what...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods set to lead PGA Tour shake-up in opposition to LIV Golf

Tiger Woods could lead a shake-up within the PGA Tour that could see it adopt a similar format to the LIV Golf Series. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods met with 15 other players ahead of the BMW Championship this week to discuss a new formation of the Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy