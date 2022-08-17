Read full article on original website
Related
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Rickie Fowler has rebuffed LIV Golf offers, but how long can he actually resist? | Opinion
Rickie Fowler has resisted LIV Golf to this point, but the former top-10 golfer hasn't shut the door completely, either.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour
Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey
Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie. Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment. Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo
United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
How PGA Tour Could Repay Tiger Woods For Turning Down LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is leading a player-driven effort to help the PGA Tour amid its battle with LIV Golf. The significant development is happening after Woods reportedly turned down an offer from LIV Golf close to a billion. There's a theory out there that the PGA Tour will look to reward...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Carlos Ortiz claims reporter was banned by PGA Tour for working at LIV Golf
LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
Look: Jon Rahm Not Happy With Fan At BMW Championship
Jon Rahm is not happy with a fan at the BMW Championship this Saturday morning. Rahm, 27, started engaging with a fan during the tournament. It's unclear what sparked a reaction, but it ended with Rahm telling the fan to "walk away." Take a look. "Would love to know what...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods set to lead PGA Tour shake-up in opposition to LIV Golf
Tiger Woods could lead a shake-up within the PGA Tour that could see it adopt a similar format to the LIV Golf Series. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods met with 15 other players ahead of the BMW Championship this week to discuss a new formation of the Tour.
Max 'Hasselhoff' Homa, Rory McIlroy's ridiculous driver (and his triple) among takeaways from Thursday at BMW Championship
For the first time ever, the PGA Tour is in Delaware. Wilmington Country Club, one of the most prestigious courses in the state, is playing host to the BMW Championship, the second of three events of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. After a star-less leaderboard through the first two rounds...
Inside the Meeting: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Leading Effort to Create 18-Event PGA Tour Circuit With $20 Million Purses
According to two sources with knowledge of the players-only meeting earlier this week, PGA Tour players plan to make several bold suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan.
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Golf Channel
Michelle Wie West looks back on hiding injuries from media, putting up 'front'
Throughout Michelle Wie West's career, she experienced the highs and lows of stardom. The former world No. 1, who gave birth in 2020, announced in June that she would be stepping away from the LPGA at 32 years old. The only other event she is planning to play is the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
Tiger Woods for Commissioner? And Plenty More Off-the-Course Discussion
Kathy and Gary can picture a new career path the Hall of Famer, and have thoughts on LIV's team game and Patrick Reed's lawsuit.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0