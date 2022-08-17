LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.

