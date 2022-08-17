Read full article on original website
Related
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
money.com
How to Remove Harris and Harris from Your Credit Report
If Harris & Harris collection services is filling up your voicemail and your mailbox, read on to learn how to respond to them the right way and improve your credit score. It is not unusual for a bill to slip through the cracks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no one wants to answer phone calls from a debt collection agency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US Visa Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about visas in the US and learn about travel documents for immigrants and international visitors.
Comments / 0