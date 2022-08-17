Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion
When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
njbmagazine.com
Eisai Inc. Opens New HQ in Nutley
Nutley-based Eisai Inc., the US subsidiary of Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co., Ltd., held a grand opening for its new headquarters, the Eisai US hhceco Center, in Nutley. This new facility, on the ON3 Campus, is strategically located to advance the company’s human health care (hhc) mission. The Eisai US hhceco Center will expand the diverse and powerful life sciences community in New Jersey, and aim to address pressing medical challenges in cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.
News 12 New Jersey is holding another back to school celebration. Find out how you can join us!
News 12 is helping take the stress away from back to school preparations.
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to protect employees during changes in ownership of health care entities
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between...
Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
jerseydigs.com
121-Unit Affordable Multifamily Portfolio Sells for Over $14M in New Jersey
A portfolio of affordable, income-restricted multifamily properties in northern and central New Jersey was recently sold for $14,145,000. The portfolio encompassed four properties and totaled 121 units: Eagle View Apartments, The Hills at Rockaway, The Preserve at Matawan, and Don’s Apartments. The properties offered a mixture of unit types.
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
njbmagazine.com
DCA Opens Public Comment Period for Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) opened a 30-day period for people to provide public comment on the Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan, which details how the State proposes to utilize $228,346,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help households and communities recover from Hurricane Ida. The public comment period will run through September 16, 2022, and will include in-person public hearings in Manville and Newark, which were among the municipalities hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
71 stop-work orders issued by NJ Labor Dept. since July 2019
From an internet radio station, to medical offices, dozens of New Jersey operations over the past three years have been ordered to temporarily shut down due to strong evidence that their workers are being exploited. According to an update offered on Wednesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
fox40jackson.com
New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as ‘extremist’ in new ad
A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as “extremist” in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
N.J. reports 1,947 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1
New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as new cases begin to level off in the Garden State. Only seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC on Saturday. The counties are Cape May, Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Monmouth, Essex and Middlesex.
Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
Gov. Murphy signs order lifting certain COVID-19 testing requirements
Following recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in advance of the 2022-23 school year, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings and state contractors maintain a policy that requires their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.
N.J. food pantries see shortages hit pandemic peak. Here’s how to help.
Families in dire straits in line for social services they never thought they’d need. Food pantries supplies dwindling. Exhausted volunteers scrambling to meet the need. It sounds like it could be March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the nation and caused a sudden spike in unemployment. But it’s happening right now.
New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away
(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
