Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
Search for Steven Lepore continues
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for Stephen Lepore continues. It’s been 10 years since the disappearance of Lepore in the Poconos. A picture of him and his last known whereabouts remains hung on the wall inside the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Lepore was last seen leaving his Belvedere Road home in Coolbaugh […]
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Times News
Lehigh crashes
State police at Bethlehem reported the following crashes in Lehigh County. • A two-vehicle crash happened at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 10 on Route 22 in South Whitehall Township. Police said Alex Cruz Martinez, 61, of Saylorsburg, and Carlos R. Rivera, 46, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, were driving westbound with Rivera in the right lane. Martinez made a lane change into the right lane when the right rear-end of his Kenworth truck-tractor hit the left front of Rivera’s 2021 Nissan Altima. The Nissan hit a concrete traffic barrier and came to rest in the left lane.
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at Lehighton reported two crashes in Monroe County. • A two-vehicle crash at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the intersection of Mountain Road and Spruce Road, Ross Township. Troopers said Kenneth Zahl, 66, of Bethlehem, was driving a 2021 Tesla Motors Model X southbound on Spruce Road...
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
Times News
Schuylkill prison count rises again
Schuylkill County’s Prison is again burgeoning, forcing the county to send overflow to prisons in other counties. Warden David J. Wapinsky reported at a public meeting of the county Prison Board Wednesday that inmates in 14 cells were triple-celled, with three inmates housed in cells instead of two. The...
Times News
Betz of New Ringgold receives rank of Eagle Scout
Logan Betz of New Ringgold received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor held on Aug. 13 at the East Penn Sporting Club in Lehighton. Since joining scouting in 2012, Betz has held numerous leadership positions within the troop, including assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and quartermaster. To date he has earned 39 merit badges covering a broad range of life skills, such as geocaching, medicine, search and rescue, and disability awareness.
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Times News
Inside looking out: A park for all people
I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
Times News
Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director
Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
Times News
Butchkoski honored with national award
Alpha Sigma Tau’s Delta Zeta Chapter at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-2022 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention in Tampa, Florida, June 23-26. Julia Butchkoski of Kunkletown was present to accept the award.
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
Times News
Anniversary: Clemsons celebrate 50th anniversary
Reverend Richard and Sandy Clemson of Tamaqua recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 19, 1972, by the Rev. Reilly in Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua. Mrs. Clemson is the former Sandy Jones, daughter of the late Daniel and Betty Jones of Tamaqua. Rev. Clemson is the...
Times News
LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
Pa. farmhouse built in 1752 moved to make way for development: photos
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
