ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0qJn_0hKuJyf700

Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single.

The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring.

Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September 23 via Dark Horse Records.

The new single is a high-energy, guitar-driven song with the video featuring him in a straitjacket struggling to get out and unleash his sonic power. With gang vocals and a catchy hook, the song showcases Idol’s ability to attract eyeballs and eardrums.

“Coming out of the lockdown era, people had a lot of energy stored up. That was the inspiration for ‘Cage.’ Getting out there and doing the things we’ve been missing,” said Idol’s co-writer and co-producer on the album, Tommy English. “And that includes not being afraid to do a raucous punk rock song like ‘Cage.’ And we didn’t worry about whether it fit in anywhere because it just sounds so Billy.”

Idol also has a new documentary about his life, slated for future release, which will be directed by Jonas Akerlund. The artist will share more details on that as the film is “currently in the final stages of production,” according to a press statement.

Idol’s new EP follows the release of his 2021 record, The Roadside EP, which included the recent hit “Bitter Taste.”

“The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This [new] EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun,” shared Idol. “We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

But wait, there’s more!

Idol has also announced a 2022 world tour (see dates below), along with the new single and tracklist for his new release.

BILLY IDOL—THE CAGE EP

1. Cage

2. Running from the Ghost

3. Rebel Like You

4. Miss Nobody

BILLY IDOL TOUR DATES

August 17––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery

August 19––Boise, ID––Boise Open

August 21––Lincoln, CA––Thunder Valley

August 24––San Diego, CA––Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

August 25––Ventura, CA––Ventura Theater

September 1––Santiago, CL––Teatro Caupolican

September 4––Lima, PE––Arena Peru

September 8––Sao Paolo, BR––Pacaembu Pavillion

September 9––Rio De Janeiro, BR––Rock In Rio*

September 11––Buenos Aires, AR––Velez Sarsfield Stadium*

September 13––Buenos Aires, AR––Luna Park

September 15––Asuncion, PY––Constanera De Asuncion

September 23––Halle, DE––Peibnitz Insel

September 25––Budapest, HU––Budapest Park

September 26––Vienna, AT––Gasometer Wien

September 29––Frankfurt, DE––Festhalle

September 30––Nuremburg, DE––Arena Nuremburg

October 3––Munich, DE––Olympiahalle

October 5––Berlin, DE––Mercedes Benz Arena

October 6––Hamburg, DE––Barclays Arena

October 8––Lingen, DE––Emsland Arena

October 11––Dusseldorf, DE––Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 13––Manchester, UK––AO Arena+

October 17––Cardiff, UK––Motorpoint Arena+

October 19––London, UK––Ovo Arena Wembley+

October 21––Glasglow, UK––Ovo Hydro Arena+

October 23––Birmingham, UK––Resorts World Arena+

October 25––Leeds, UK––First Direct Arena+

November 11––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 12––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 16––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 18––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 19––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Green Day

+w/ special guests Television and Toyah

Photo courtesy Sacks & Co.

Comments / 1

Related
The FADER

Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”

Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sleater-Kinney Releases New (Live) Song, “Complex Female Characters,” Part of Courtney Barnett’s ‘Here and There’ Benefit

Sleater-Kinney, the legendary Pacific Northwest indie rock group fronted by Carrie Brownstein, has released a new (live) single, “Complex Female Characters,” which is part of Courtney Barnett’s Here and There compilation, which is set to benefit reproductive rights. Last week, Barnett announced the new compilation, and now...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 No. 1 ’80s Hits Written by Madonna

Breaking out with her first No. 1 single “Like a Virgin,” written by the songwriting duo of Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, Madonna recorded plenty of songs written for her, filling the 1980s with hit after hit, seven of which she had a hand in writing. Often working...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Cl
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
MUSIC
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street

LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses. H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel Hennes A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October. Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Chair Sleeper

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that he or she likes to fall asleep in his or her chair. So, what do you do if your partner likes to fall asleep in his or her chair instead of the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Cage#First Direct Arena#Rio De Janeiro#Las Vegas#Dark Horse Records
hypebeast.com

Björk Announces New Album 'Fossora'

Björk is set to release her 10th studio album, Fossora, inspired by the grief she has experienced following the 2018 passing of her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, according to a new interview with The Guardian. Fossora, the feminine version of the Latin word for “digger,” will feature...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 of the Best British Bands From the ’60s

Before the 1960s, British bands and artists had a difficult time finding success with listeners in the United States. It was possible—a few brave Brits had found popularity in the States—but it wasn’t until the ’60s that these artists really got a hold of the average American music fan. It was soon dubbed the British Invasion.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Country Singer Mikayla Lane Fell into Love’s “Ambush”

Just as John Lennon sang, life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans, love often comes when you least expect it. It sneaks and creeps until you’re completely and ridiculously head over heels for someone. You might even say that love has a tendency to ambush unsuspecting persons. Such was the experience of rising country singer/songwriter Mikayla Lane.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M

Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in “Beast,” but the action flick was no match for the latest “Dragon Ball” movie at the North American box office this weekend. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million. Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support of “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama. The Dragon Ball universe is almost 40 years old, and includes manga, television shows, movies, games and toys. “We’re absolutely thrilled that Dragon Ball fans could come together to experience and enjoy this amazing film in theaters,” said Mitchel Berger, senior vice president of global commerce for the distributor, in a statement. “Crunchyroll thanks all of the fans, whether or not you are a ‘super’ fan or a newcomer, and we hope they come back again and again.”
MOVIES
BBC

Sam Ryder invites fans to be in new music video

Sam Ryder's new single, Somebody, is his first song since finishing second at Eurovision in May. The singer, from Maldon in Essex, also had the highest charting UK Eurovision entry in over 25 years when his song, Spaceman, reached number two in the UK charts. The BBC’s Mark Savage was...
MUSIC
NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
MUSIC
Daily Mail

America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell gushes over country trio Chapel Hart after 'brilliant' new song

Golden Buzzer winners Chapel Hart impressed music mogul Simon Cowell with another original song on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC. The Mississippi country trio consisting of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their first cousin Trea Swindle stunned Simon, 62, and the other judges with their new song after their audition went number one on iTunes and received a shout out from Dolly Parton.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy