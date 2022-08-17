Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track

Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single.

The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring.

Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September 23 via Dark Horse Records.

The new single is a high-energy, guitar-driven song with the video featuring him in a straitjacket struggling to get out and unleash his sonic power. With gang vocals and a catchy hook, the song showcases Idol’s ability to attract eyeballs and eardrums.

“Coming out of the lockdown era, people had a lot of energy stored up. That was the inspiration for ‘Cage.’ Getting out there and doing the things we’ve been missing,” said Idol’s co-writer and co-producer on the album, Tommy English. “And that includes not being afraid to do a raucous punk rock song like ‘Cage.’ And we didn’t worry about whether it fit in anywhere because it just sounds so Billy.”

Idol also has a new documentary about his life, slated for future release, which will be directed by Jonas Akerlund. The artist will share more details on that as the film is “currently in the final stages of production,” according to a press statement.

Idol’s new EP follows the release of his 2021 record, The Roadside EP, which included the recent hit “Bitter Taste.”

“The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This [new] EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun,” shared Idol. “We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

But wait, there’s more!

Idol has also announced a 2022 world tour (see dates below), along with the new single and tracklist for his new release.

BILLY IDOL—THE CAGE EP

1. Cage

2. Running from the Ghost

3. Rebel Like You

4. Miss Nobody

BILLY IDOL TOUR DATES

August 17––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery

August 19––Boise, ID––Boise Open

August 21––Lincoln, CA––Thunder Valley

August 24––San Diego, CA––Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

August 25––Ventura, CA––Ventura Theater

September 1––Santiago, CL––Teatro Caupolican

September 4––Lima, PE––Arena Peru

September 8––Sao Paolo, BR––Pacaembu Pavillion

September 9––Rio De Janeiro, BR––Rock In Rio*

September 11––Buenos Aires, AR––Velez Sarsfield Stadium*

September 13––Buenos Aires, AR––Luna Park

September 15––Asuncion, PY––Constanera De Asuncion

September 23––Halle, DE––Peibnitz Insel

September 25––Budapest, HU––Budapest Park

September 26––Vienna, AT––Gasometer Wien

September 29––Frankfurt, DE––Festhalle

September 30––Nuremburg, DE––Arena Nuremburg

October 3––Munich, DE––Olympiahalle

October 5––Berlin, DE––Mercedes Benz Arena

October 6––Hamburg, DE––Barclays Arena

October 8––Lingen, DE––Emsland Arena

October 11––Dusseldorf, DE––Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 13––Manchester, UK––AO Arena+

October 17––Cardiff, UK––Motorpoint Arena+

October 19––London, UK––Ovo Arena Wembley+

October 21––Glasglow, UK––Ovo Hydro Arena+

October 23––Birmingham, UK––Resorts World Arena+

October 25––Leeds, UK––First Direct Arena+

November 11––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 12––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 16––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 18––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 19––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Green Day

+w/ special guests Television and Toyah

Photo courtesy Sacks & Co.