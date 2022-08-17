ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

HR director leans on military background in new role

On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton Area School Board

Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday:. • The special education plan for the 2021-24 school years. • The district’s comprehensive plan for the 2022-25 school years. • The student athletic handbook for the 2022-23 school year. • The coaches’ handbook for the...
PALMERTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmerton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Palmerton, PA
Education
Palmerton, PA
Government
Times News

Bloomsburg University graduation, May 2022

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the 1,150 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 13-15. The overall grade-point average necessary to graduate with honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5-3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75-3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95-4.0 overall average.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Schuylkill prison count rises again

Schuylkill County’s Prison is again burgeoning, forcing the county to send overflow to prisons in other counties. Warden David J. Wapinsky reported at a public meeting of the county Prison Board Wednesday that inmates in 14 cells were triple-celled, with three inmates housed in cells instead of two. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 19, 1989

Monroe County voters may soon find themselves voting by computer. Commissioner James Cadue, board chairman, said the county is examining the possibility of placing a referendum on this November’s ballot asking voters whether they would favor switching to computerized ballots. If the new system goes into effect, voters entering...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fingerprinting#The Crossing Guard
Times News

Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022

Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Palmerton schools eye grants to help with mental health services

Finding a K-12 school psychologist or a school social worker has been a tough task for the Palmerton Area School District and many others across the state. Palmerton plans on applying for a state grant this month, according to Superintendent Dr. Jodi Frankelli, which would provide funding for a behavior interventionist.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Betz of New Ringgold receives rank of Eagle Scout

Logan Betz of New Ringgold received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor held on Aug. 13 at the East Penn Sporting Club in Lehighton. Since joining scouting in 2012, Betz has held numerous leadership positions within the troop, including assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and quartermaster. To date he has earned 39 merit badges covering a broad range of life skills, such as geocaching, medicine, search and rescue, and disability awareness.
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
Times News

Butchkoski honored with national award

Alpha Sigma Tau’s Delta Zeta Chapter at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-2022 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention in Tampa, Florida, June 23-26. Julia Butchkoski of Kunkletown was present to accept the award.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Update: 4-year-old boy located safe

UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
MIFFLIN, PA
Times News

LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Schuylkill arrests

• State police at Frackville reported the following arrests in Schuylkill County:. Three men were cited from harassment with physical contact on Aug. 15 after a fight outside the Unity Food Mart in Girardville on Aug. 15, police said. Kurt Michael Hartz, 33, Louis Arthur Dewalt, 28, and Michelle Connors, 50, all of Girardville, were cited.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Supporting the community

Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants

Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Carbon OKs $100M bond for LVHN

Carbon County is helping Lehigh Valley Health Network with approximately $100 million in bonds. The county commissioners held a public hearing Thursday before the weekly meeting on behalf of the Carbon County Hospital Authority regarding the proposed issuance of tax exempt bonds for the benefit of the health system. Peter...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy