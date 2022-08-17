Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Times News
HR director leans on military background in new role
On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
Times News
Palmerton Area School Board
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday:. • The special education plan for the 2021-24 school years. • The district’s comprehensive plan for the 2022-25 school years. • The student athletic handbook for the 2022-23 school year. • The coaches’ handbook for the...
Times News
Bloomsburg University graduation, May 2022
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the 1,150 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 13-15. The overall grade-point average necessary to graduate with honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5-3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75-3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95-4.0 overall average.
Times News
Schuylkill prison count rises again
Schuylkill County’s Prison is again burgeoning, forcing the county to send overflow to prisons in other counties. Warden David J. Wapinsky reported at a public meeting of the county Prison Board Wednesday that inmates in 14 cells were triple-celled, with three inmates housed in cells instead of two. The...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 19, 1989
Monroe County voters may soon find themselves voting by computer. Commissioner James Cadue, board chairman, said the county is examining the possibility of placing a referendum on this November’s ballot asking voters whether they would favor switching to computerized ballots. If the new system goes into effect, voters entering...
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
Times News
Palmerton schools eye grants to help with mental health services
Finding a K-12 school psychologist or a school social worker has been a tough task for the Palmerton Area School District and many others across the state. Palmerton plans on applying for a state grant this month, according to Superintendent Dr. Jodi Frankelli, which would provide funding for a behavior interventionist.
Times News
Betz of New Ringgold receives rank of Eagle Scout
Logan Betz of New Ringgold received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor held on Aug. 13 at the East Penn Sporting Club in Lehighton. Since joining scouting in 2012, Betz has held numerous leadership positions within the troop, including assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and quartermaster. To date he has earned 39 merit badges covering a broad range of life skills, such as geocaching, medicine, search and rescue, and disability awareness.
Times News
Butchkoski honored with national award
Alpha Sigma Tau’s Delta Zeta Chapter at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-2022 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention in Tampa, Florida, June 23-26. Julia Butchkoski of Kunkletown was present to accept the award.
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
Times News
LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
Parents Concerned Over Stroudsburg School Tracking Students
The Stroudsburg Area School District has got a new security tool called SmartPass. Soon they will be using student tracking service, but is it protecting them or invading their privacy? The latter leaving parents concerned.
Times News
Schuylkill arrests
• State police at Frackville reported the following arrests in Schuylkill County:. Three men were cited from harassment with physical contact on Aug. 15 after a fight outside the Unity Food Mart in Girardville on Aug. 15, police said. Kurt Michael Hartz, 33, Louis Arthur Dewalt, 28, and Michelle Connors, 50, all of Girardville, were cited.
FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live
Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
Times News
Supporting the community
Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
Times News
Carbon OKs $100M bond for LVHN
Carbon County is helping Lehigh Valley Health Network with approximately $100 million in bonds. The county commissioners held a public hearing Thursday before the weekly meeting on behalf of the Carbon County Hospital Authority regarding the proposed issuance of tax exempt bonds for the benefit of the health system. Peter...
