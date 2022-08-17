ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillylacrosse.com

Springfield-Delco to host monumental Fall Ball men’s game between 2022 NCAA finalists Maryland and Cornell on Oct. 9

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 8/19/22 – From Staff Report. Springfield-Delco boys’ lacrosse coach and Assistant Athletic Director Tom Lemieux announced today that the school will host a marquee Division I men’s collegiate Fall Ball game when this year’s finalists, champion Maryland and Cornell, meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Cumberland Valley 2023 LSM/DEF Fritz commits to Randolph-Macon

Cumberland Valley 2023 LSM/defenseman Connor Fritz has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Randolph-Macon College. High school: Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: LSM, Defense. College committed to: Randolph-Macon College. Club team: Team Money. Lacrosse honors: Beast of East All Showcase, Team NY Showcase, All...
BERWYN, PA
phillylacrosse.com

NLL standout Crowley signs with San Diego in free agency; leaves long legacy in Philly

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 8/19/22 – From Press Release. The San Diego Seals continued their aggressive free agency today with the signing of star right-handed forward Kevin Crowley, a standout from the Philadelphia Wings. Earlier this morning, the Seals signed future Hall-of-Famer Curtis Dickson. “Kevin’s a big, strong, tough competitor and...
SAN DIEGO, CA

