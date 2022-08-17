Episcopal Academy 2023 goalie Luke Tabasso has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Muhlenberg College. High school: Episcopal Academy (Malvern, PA) Why did you choose Muhlenberg College, Men’s D3? “Combination of their strong academics, culture of the lacrosse program, and the opportunity to compete in the Centennial Conference.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO