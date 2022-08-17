Read full article on original website
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Episcopal Academy 2023 goalie Tabasso commits to Muhlenberg
Episcopal Academy 2023 goalie Luke Tabasso has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Muhlenberg College. High school: Episcopal Academy (Malvern, PA) Why did you choose Muhlenberg College, Men’s D3? “Combination of their strong academics, culture of the lacrosse program, and the opportunity to compete in the Centennial Conference.”
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Central Bucks West 2023 goalie Haring commits to UAB-Huntsville
Central Bucks West 2023 goalie Margot Haring has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at University of Alabama in Huntsville. High school: Central Bucks High School West (Doylestown, PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: Goalie. College committed to: University of Alabama in Huntsville. Lacrosse honors: Two year varsity...
phillylacrosse.com
Springfield-Delco to host monumental Fall Ball men’s game between 2022 NCAA finalists Maryland and Cornell on Oct. 9
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 8/19/22 – From Staff Report. Springfield-Delco boys’ lacrosse coach and Assistant Athletic Director Tom Lemieux announced today that the school will host a marquee Division I men’s collegiate Fall Ball game when this year’s finalists, champion Maryland and Cornell, meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Cumberland Valley 2023 LSM/DEF Fritz commits to Randolph-Macon
Cumberland Valley 2023 LSM/defenseman Connor Fritz has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Randolph-Macon College. High school: Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: LSM, Defense. College committed to: Randolph-Macon College. Club team: Team Money. Lacrosse honors: Beast of East All Showcase, Team NY Showcase, All...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Academy of The New Church 2024 MF Aquino commits to Army
Academy of The New Church 2024 midfielder Conner Aquino has made a commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Army West Point. High school: Academy Of The New Church (Bryn Athyn, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Army West Point. Club team: Dukes Mainline. Why did you...
phillylacrosse.com
NLL standout Crowley signs with San Diego in free agency; leaves long legacy in Philly
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 8/19/22 – From Press Release. The San Diego Seals continued their aggressive free agency today with the signing of star right-handed forward Kevin Crowley, a standout from the Philadelphia Wings. Earlier this morning, the Seals signed future Hall-of-Famer Curtis Dickson. “Kevin’s a big, strong, tough competitor and...
