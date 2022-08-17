ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Times News

LeadFoot to perform in Schuylkill Haven

The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Times News

Zoo Much Fun brings delight to all ages

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the wonderful characters that make up the Zoo Much Fun. If you are lucky while you enjoy the fair, you will bump into the roving band of these zoo characters. You will get to meet an otter named Emmett, a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Spellbinding Saturday hosts Harry Potter theme

The town of Lehighton hosted Spellbinding Saturday last week, a day full of activities inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The day began with a local farmers market in the town square with a potion making booth for kids to learn how to make their own potion craft.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Looking for some entertainment?

Music legends and classic cinematic monsters rank among the entertainment options at local and area venues over the next couple of weeks. Blues legend Buddy Guy will appear at Penn’s Peak, with Lionel Richie set to play a show in Bethlehem. Acts such as Kix and Village People will also perform in and around the area.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Art with a touch of humor

Lehighton artist Jay Davenport is celebrating 15 years of art and instruction in Carbon County. He held a gathering recently at Davenport Studios’ new headquarters in the former DePue insurance building in Lehighton. Davenport said he started painting at an early age. “My grandfather got me interested in it;...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Times News

Anniversary: Clemsons celebrate 50th anniversary

Reverend Richard and Sandy Clemson of Tamaqua recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 19, 1972, by the Rev. Reilly in Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua. Mrs. Clemson is the former Sandy Jones, daughter of the late Daniel and Betty Jones of Tamaqua. Rev. Clemson is the...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Budding entrepreneurs

Nora Wickkiser, 7, left, Jaxon Wickkiser, 9, and Olivia Wickkiser, 3, of Nesquehoning took time this summer to create their own lemonade stand business. The trio set up and sold pink lemonade in front of their home on East Center Street in hopes of earning a little spending money, and had fun spending time meeting people in the neighborhood. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

CCFOA upcoming event

Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Volunteers, vendors prepare for the 100th anniversary of fair

In the St. Matthew’s UCC food stand, Renee Keiper added a fresh coat of white paint to the back wall. Next door in the Pleasant Valley PTO Funnel Cake stand, Briana Frost changed light bulbs above the counter where the dessert gets its powdered sugar. At the livestock barns, Kelly Garrity transferred black-eyed Susans to the flower bed. A trailer moved a children’s ride to the field, where others arrived this past week.
GILBERT, PA
WBRE

New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
PITTSTON, PA
Times News

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery takes home gold for rye whiskey

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery won a gold medal for its penna rye whiskey at the American Craft Spirits Association’s latest conference. It also won silver medals for pinot bourbon, port rye whiskey and authentic applejack, and a bronze medal for aged applejack. “We are especially excited to earn the...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
Times News

Thorpe discusses parking at cultural center

John Drury has been parking two vehicles in front of the Mauch Chunk Museum and Cultural Center he owns on West Broadway in Jim Thorpe for 33 years. That all changed recently, he said, when police ticketed the vehicles, belonging to his employees, for blocking the sidewalk. “We’ve never had...
JIM THORPE, PA
CBS Philly

Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville working to preserve habitat that houses one-of-a-kind animals

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - If you are making a trip to the Lehigh Valley there are many unique places to visit. One of those spots is the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville.Of course, you're going to see all of the one-of-a-kind creatures that live there, like the lemurs, but what really stands out about this zoo is where it sits on 1,000 acres of nature. And because of its lush location, there are so many wonderful ways this zoo is working to preserve and conserve the habitat that houses its cute friends, like giraffes Joshua and Tattoo.Even what the staff throws to the wolves is helping us learn more about how these animals work in the wild.What you see there is not all you get, and that's exactly what they hope for. "If we can continue to do better for our animals from a welfare perspective...make them more enriching and engaging and continue to add grow and build that's the goal for us," Lehigh Valley Zoo curator Maggie Morse said. 
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
Times News

Fall sports tickets on sale at Lehighton

Lehighton will hold tickets sales for the upcoming fall sports seasons. • Football Season Pass will be $30 for adults and $15 for senior citizens/students. This will include tickets for the five home varsity games and a reserved seat. • Volleyball Season Pass will be $40 for adults and $15...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Inside looking out: A park for all people

I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 20, 1988

The Slatington 125 Committee, headed by Edward E. Hartman, district magistrate, recently honored its third charter group, “The Brothers and Sisters of the Stars and Stripes” of American Legion Post 16, in preparation for the borough’s quasquicentennial, “A Celebration of People.”. Twenty-six people make up the...
SLATINGTON, PA

