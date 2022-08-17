Read full article on original website
Elements Music and Arts Festival returns to Long Pond
LONG POND, Pa. — Fans at Pocono Raceway in Lond Pond are used to the sound of roaring racecar engines, but for this weekend only, the sounds of electronic dance music will fill the grounds instead. The raceway is hosting Elements Music and Arts Festival. "We want this to...
Times News
LeadFoot to perform in Schuylkill Haven
The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.
Times News
Zoo Much Fun brings delight to all ages
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the wonderful characters that make up the Zoo Much Fun. If you are lucky while you enjoy the fair, you will bump into the roving band of these zoo characters. You will get to meet an otter named Emmett, a...
Times News
Spellbinding Saturday hosts Harry Potter theme
The town of Lehighton hosted Spellbinding Saturday last week, a day full of activities inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The day began with a local farmers market in the town square with a potion making booth for kids to learn how to make their own potion craft.
Times News
Looking for some entertainment?
Music legends and classic cinematic monsters rank among the entertainment options at local and area venues over the next couple of weeks. Blues legend Buddy Guy will appear at Penn’s Peak, with Lionel Richie set to play a show in Bethlehem. Acts such as Kix and Village People will also perform in and around the area.
The magic of the midway
PITTSTON — For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial
Times News
Art with a touch of humor
Lehighton artist Jay Davenport is celebrating 15 years of art and instruction in Carbon County. He held a gathering recently at Davenport Studios’ new headquarters in the former DePue insurance building in Lehighton. Davenport said he started painting at an early age. “My grandfather got me interested in it;...
Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
Times News
Anniversary: Clemsons celebrate 50th anniversary
Reverend Richard and Sandy Clemson of Tamaqua recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 19, 1972, by the Rev. Reilly in Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua. Mrs. Clemson is the former Sandy Jones, daughter of the late Daniel and Betty Jones of Tamaqua. Rev. Clemson is the...
Times News
Budding entrepreneurs
Nora Wickkiser, 7, left, Jaxon Wickkiser, 9, and Olivia Wickkiser, 3, of Nesquehoning took time this summer to create their own lemonade stand business. The trio set up and sold pink lemonade in front of their home on East Center Street in hopes of earning a little spending money, and had fun spending time meeting people in the neighborhood. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
CCFOA upcoming event
Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
Times News
Volunteers, vendors prepare for the 100th anniversary of fair
In the St. Matthew’s UCC food stand, Renee Keiper added a fresh coat of white paint to the back wall. Next door in the Pleasant Valley PTO Funnel Cake stand, Briana Frost changed light bulbs above the counter where the dessert gets its powdered sugar. At the livestock barns, Kelly Garrity transferred black-eyed Susans to the flower bed. A trailer moved a children’s ride to the field, where others arrived this past week.
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
Times News
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery takes home gold for rye whiskey
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery won a gold medal for its penna rye whiskey at the American Craft Spirits Association’s latest conference. It also won silver medals for pinot bourbon, port rye whiskey and authentic applejack, and a bronze medal for aged applejack. “We are especially excited to earn the...
Times News
Thorpe discusses parking at cultural center
John Drury has been parking two vehicles in front of the Mauch Chunk Museum and Cultural Center he owns on West Broadway in Jim Thorpe for 33 years. That all changed recently, he said, when police ticketed the vehicles, belonging to his employees, for blocking the sidewalk. “We’ve never had...
Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville working to preserve habitat that houses one-of-a-kind animals
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - If you are making a trip to the Lehigh Valley there are many unique places to visit. One of those spots is the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville.Of course, you're going to see all of the one-of-a-kind creatures that live there, like the lemurs, but what really stands out about this zoo is where it sits on 1,000 acres of nature. And because of its lush location, there are so many wonderful ways this zoo is working to preserve and conserve the habitat that houses its cute friends, like giraffes Joshua and Tattoo.Even what the staff throws to the wolves is helping us learn more about how these animals work in the wild.What you see there is not all you get, and that's exactly what they hope for. "If we can continue to do better for our animals from a welfare perspective...make them more enriching and engaging and continue to add grow and build that's the goal for us," Lehigh Valley Zoo curator Maggie Morse said.
Times News
Fall sports tickets on sale at Lehighton
Lehighton will hold tickets sales for the upcoming fall sports seasons. • Football Season Pass will be $30 for adults and $15 for senior citizens/students. This will include tickets for the five home varsity games and a reserved seat. • Volleyball Season Pass will be $40 for adults and $15...
Times News
Inside looking out: A park for all people
I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 20, 1988
The Slatington 125 Committee, headed by Edward E. Hartman, district magistrate, recently honored its third charter group, “The Brothers and Sisters of the Stars and Stripes” of American Legion Post 16, in preparation for the borough’s quasquicentennial, “A Celebration of People.”. Twenty-six people make up the...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
