Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 20, 1988
The Slatington 125 Committee, headed by Edward E. Hartman, district magistrate, recently honored its third charter group, “The Brothers and Sisters of the Stars and Stripes” of American Legion Post 16, in preparation for the borough’s quasquicentennial, “A Celebration of People.”. Twenty-six people make up the...
Times News
CCFOA upcoming event
Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
Times News
Volunteers, vendors prepare for the 100th anniversary of fair
In the St. Matthew’s UCC food stand, Renee Keiper added a fresh coat of white paint to the back wall. Next door in the Pleasant Valley PTO Funnel Cake stand, Briana Frost changed light bulbs above the counter where the dessert gets its powdered sugar. At the livestock barns, Kelly Garrity transferred black-eyed Susans to the flower bed. A trailer moved a children’s ride to the field, where others arrived this past week.
Times News
Art with a touch of humor
Lehighton artist Jay Davenport is celebrating 15 years of art and instruction in Carbon County. He held a gathering recently at Davenport Studios’ new headquarters in the former DePue insurance building in Lehighton. Davenport said he started painting at an early age. “My grandfather got me interested in it;...
Times News
Anniversary: Clemsons celebrate 50th anniversary
Reverend Richard and Sandy Clemson of Tamaqua recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 19, 1972, by the Rev. Reilly in Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua. Mrs. Clemson is the former Sandy Jones, daughter of the late Daniel and Betty Jones of Tamaqua. Rev. Clemson is the...
Times News
Bloomsburg University graduation, May 2022
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the 1,150 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 13-15. The overall grade-point average necessary to graduate with honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5-3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75-3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95-4.0 overall average.
Times News
Inside looking out: A park for all people
I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
Times News
Betz of New Ringgold receives rank of Eagle Scout
Logan Betz of New Ringgold received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor held on Aug. 13 at the East Penn Sporting Club in Lehighton. Since joining scouting in 2012, Betz has held numerous leadership positions within the troop, including assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and quartermaster. To date he has earned 39 merit badges covering a broad range of life skills, such as geocaching, medicine, search and rescue, and disability awareness.
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
Times News
LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
Times News
Annual native tree and shrub sale planned
Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Berks and Schuylkill counties is hosting its third annual native tree and shrub sale. The sale features a limited supply of 28 different native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification.
Times News
Lehighton announces Meet the Tribe Night
Lehighton will be holding its annual Meet the Tribe Night on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in its multi-purpose stadium. Members of the fall sports teams - which include football, field hockey, volleyball, cross country, soccer and golf - will be introduced at this event. In addition, the band...
Times News
Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director
Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
Times News
Budding entrepreneurs
Nora Wickkiser, 7, left, Jaxon Wickkiser, 9, and Olivia Wickkiser, 3, of Nesquehoning took time this summer to create their own lemonade stand business. The trio set up and sold pink lemonade in front of their home on East Center Street in hopes of earning a little spending money, and had fun spending time meeting people in the neighborhood. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Area women pray for women’s homeless shelter to be completed
Artist and retired art teacher Nancy Berchtold is no stranger to the gift of giving. The Penn Forest Township resident founded Depression After Delivery, a postpartum support network, in 1985. She, along with friends Esther Meier and Mary DiGioia-Bogin are a part of a “groundswell of a local grassroots advocacy...
Times News
Schuylkill arrests
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported the following arrests in Schuylkill County. • A Pottsville woman was cited after her dog bit a six-year-old girl, state police said. On Aug. 15 at 7:37 p.m. the Pottsville girl was riding her bicycle along Upper Beechwood Avenue in Foster Township when a...
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
Times News
Palmerton Area School Board
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday:. • The special education plan for the 2021-24 school years. • The district’s comprehensive plan for the 2022-25 school years. • The student athletic handbook for the 2022-23 school year. • The coaches’ handbook for the...
Times News
Butchkoski honored with national award
Alpha Sigma Tau’s Delta Zeta Chapter at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-2022 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention in Tampa, Florida, June 23-26. Julia Butchkoski of Kunkletown was present to accept the award.
