Seth Meyers Talks Emmys, Favorite ‘Late Night’ Guests and Stefon in TheWrap’s AMA (Exclusive Video)

We posed fan-submitted questions to the ”Late Night“ host ranging from Stefon-inspired fan fiction to his favorite soup. Fresh off the first Emmy nomination for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, host Seth Meyers sat down with TheWrap for our inaugural video AMA to answer fan-submitted questions about everything from “SNL” memories to his favorite soup. Indeed, we relayed a diverse range of questions to Meyers that fully embodied the spirit of “Ask Me Anything,” and unsurprisingly the “Late Night” host was more than game to answer.
HBO Max to Remove 20 Originals and 36 Titles Overall

Streaming service HBO Max will begin removing up to 36 titles, many of which are originals, from its digital library this week. Earlier in August, HBO Max removed six film titles and also announced that it would no longer be releasing DC’s “Batgirl” or the animated “Scoob! Holiday Haunt.” The strategy is driven by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next summer.
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)

Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting

In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 So Far

As summer comes to a close, it’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Pogues and we miss the treasure hunt that extended from the Outer Banks to Nassau. The first season of “Outer Banks” captured audiences’ attention with its Pogue v. Kook rivalry, illicit romances and bold treasure hunt. Introducing new characters in a new tropical setting, the second season expanded the mythology and history intertwined with the treasure hunt while deepening existing friendships and romances.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Q&A: Bailee Madison Reflects on the Horrors Imogen Endured and Moving Forward

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. At the end of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison’s Imogen finally gave birth after a final battle with “A” — who turned out to be none other than Angela Waters’ twin brother. While Imogen thought about raising her child, who we now know was conceived from her sexual assault, she ultimately chooses to put her child up for adoption. But Madison thinks that, even without her baby, Imogen’s trauma will remain.
‘She-Hulk’ Creator Jessica Gao Reveals Her ‘Black Widow’ Movie Pitch and the Secret Origins of Trolling Kevin Feige

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which just debuted on Disney+, is arguably the most delightful Marvel Studios series yet. Created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslany as the lawyer-turned-superhero, “She-Hulk” is effervescent and refreshing, a balmy tonic after the darkness of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and other, more somber Marvel Studios productions.
Why Are All Those Shows Leaving HBO Max? It’s Complicated

In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, HBO Max has removed a host of titles, prompting a single question — why?. Earlier this week, HBO Max thinned its library with the removal of 20 originals and an additional 16 movies. Some of the impacted titles were the one-season cult queer series “Genera+ion,” and animated shows like “Infinity Train” and “Summer Camp Island.” The streamer also announced that select “Sesame Street” specials would be cut, which turned out to be around 200 episodes of the iconic children’s show.
