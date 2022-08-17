Read full article on original website
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Seth Meyers Talks Emmys, Favorite ‘Late Night’ Guests and Stefon in TheWrap’s AMA (Exclusive Video)
We posed fan-submitted questions to the ”Late Night“ host ranging from Stefon-inspired fan fiction to his favorite soup. Fresh off the first Emmy nomination for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, host Seth Meyers sat down with TheWrap for our inaugural video AMA to answer fan-submitted questions about everything from “SNL” memories to his favorite soup. Indeed, we relayed a diverse range of questions to Meyers that fully embodied the spirit of “Ask Me Anything,” and unsurprisingly the “Late Night” host was more than game to answer.
HBO Max to Remove 20 Originals and 36 Titles Overall
Streaming service HBO Max will begin removing up to 36 titles, many of which are originals, from its digital library this week. Earlier in August, HBO Max removed six film titles and also announced that it would no longer be releasing DC’s “Batgirl” or the animated “Scoob! Holiday Haunt.” The strategy is driven by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next summer.
Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Streaming Stock. Should You?
Buffett's position makes him one of the company's largest shareholders.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)
Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting
In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 So Far
As summer comes to a close, it’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Pogues and we miss the treasure hunt that extended from the Outer Banks to Nassau. The first season of “Outer Banks” captured audiences’ attention with its Pogue v. Kook rivalry, illicit romances and bold treasure hunt. Introducing new characters in a new tropical setting, the second season expanded the mythology and history intertwined with the treasure hunt while deepening existing friendships and romances.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat?
The company makes meat alternatives, but doesn't make money. That's a problem that's becoming increasingly key.
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Q&A: Bailee Madison Reflects on the Horrors Imogen Endured and Moving Forward
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. At the end of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison’s Imogen finally gave birth after a final battle with “A” — who turned out to be none other than Angela Waters’ twin brother. While Imogen thought about raising her child, who we now know was conceived from her sexual assault, she ultimately chooses to put her child up for adoption. But Madison thinks that, even without her baby, Imogen’s trauma will remain.
‘She-Hulk’ Creator Jessica Gao Reveals Her ‘Black Widow’ Movie Pitch and the Secret Origins of Trolling Kevin Feige
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which just debuted on Disney+, is arguably the most delightful Marvel Studios series yet. Created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslany as the lawyer-turned-superhero, “She-Hulk” is effervescent and refreshing, a balmy tonic after the darkness of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and other, more somber Marvel Studios productions.
Nancy Naigle Calls ‘The Shell Collector’ Fox Nation Feature Film a ‘Beautiful Story Adaptation’
Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel. “I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be...
Why Are All Those Shows Leaving HBO Max? It’s Complicated
In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, HBO Max has removed a host of titles, prompting a single question — why?. Earlier this week, HBO Max thinned its library with the removal of 20 originals and an additional 16 movies. Some of the impacted titles were the one-season cult queer series “Genera+ion,” and animated shows like “Infinity Train” and “Summer Camp Island.” The streamer also announced that select “Sesame Street” specials would be cut, which turned out to be around 200 episodes of the iconic children’s show.
Third Annual ‘Star Trek Day’ to Include Augmented Reality Portals, Tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The third annual Star Trek Day, which commemorates the Sept. 8, 1966 launch of the beloved original series, will stream live on Paramount+’s Twitch page, Paramount announced on Thursday. This year’s celebration will take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles from 12 – 3 p.m. PT...
The Next Shaky-Cam? How Drones Are Changing the Way Action Movies Are Made
There’s a moment in “Day Shift,” a new vampire action movie on Netflix, that might be easy to miss, but for those paying attention, speaks directly to a moment happening in cinematography right now that’s changing how films are made. It happens during a high-speed car...
