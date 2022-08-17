ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mehmet Oz Blames Wegmans Name Mix-Up on Campaign Exhaustion: ‘I’ve Gotten My Kids’ Names Wrong as Well’ (Video)

By Loree Seitz
 3 days ago
Fallon Comforts Biden for Disappointing Approval Rating Boost: ‘You’re 79, Your Surges Aren’t as Strong’ Anymore (Video)

After a series of legislative wins for Joe Biden and the Democrats over the last few weeks, the president’s approval ratings have increased – but only by three points. So, on Thursday night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon offered his sympathies to the president and reassured him that a decrease in performance happens to every man over a certain age.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Next Avenue

Rising Rents Are Squeezing Older Adults

Advice for tenants who are wrestling with rent increases of 28% on average over the last three years. Sharon Greenfelt Kersten, a 70-year-old publicist, loved the $1,900-a-month Fort Lauderdale, Florida, two-bedroom rental house where she lived and worked. But in November 2021, her landlord told her he planned to raise the rent by roughly 40%, to $2,800 monthly.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Seacoast Current

Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
CASCO, ME
